As in other cases where new housing is proposed for a previously vacant parcel, the residents of the Beverly neighborhood in South Toledo are concerned.

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity proposes to develop the former Beverly Elementary School site with nine homes, of which seven would be sold to income-qualifying buyers and two at market rates.

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The concerns have to do, first, with the loss of a neighborhood green space. The 2.5-acre green space, at 4022 Rugby Dr., is the former site of a school that was taken down in 2012. There was never an expectation that the property would turn into a neighborhood park. Toledo already has a significant inventory of parks and needs occupied housing more than new parks.

And 2.5 acres of green space produces no property tax revenue in a community that is desperate for every tax dollar it can find.

Habitat plans to spend about $260,000 on each of the homes, and will sell them at about $220,000, a discount covered by the philanthropic organization, and typical of prices asked in that community. The single-family homes would be between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet with attached garages.

There is concern about introducing subsidized housing in the South Toledo neighborhood. The price for these homes is greater than that paid recently for some others in the Beverly neighborhood, and yet the buyers will only have to make monthly payments equal to 30 percent of their income, with Habitat absorbing the rest. The buyers will have to contribute labor, known as sweat equity, to earn the homes.

Beverly is a neighborhood of families who worked to pay for their own homes themselves, and who have a robust concern for maintaining the property values they helped to create. It’s no coincidence that Beverly Elementary is consistently one of the highest performing elementary schools in the Toledo Public Schools system.

The city of Toledo needs bold housing plans, and it needs a mix of dense and nondense housing developments. Our communities are enhanced by having a variety of income levels living together. Retailers located in Beverly would benefit from a growing neighborhood population.

The Toledo City Plan Commission heard public testimony on the plan Nov. 5 and then voted to delay its decision for more discussion between the developer and the neighbors. That’s a reasonable decision.

However, unless there can be identified a reason not to move forward with the plan that is based on land-use and zoning criteria, the plan should move ahead without undue delay.