PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Coldwater quarterback Karsyn Homan accounted for three total touchdowns as the No. 10 seed Cavaliers upset Eastwood 26-7 in the Division V, Region 18 semifinal Friday night.

The Eagles, who bow out of the playoffs with a 10-2 record, were led by Cam Schumaker, who caught eight passes for 69 yards. Brayden Brown had the TD run for Eastwood.

Homan accumulated 139 yards rushing on 17 carries and also threw for a TD. Braxton Taylor had a receiving and rushing score for Coldwater (9-4), who advances to face Archbold at a neutral site.

OHIO DIVISION I, REGION 2

SPRINGFIELD 21, PERRYSBURG 14

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Perrysburg’s season came to an end with a loss to Springfield (Clark County) in the Division I playoffs.

In a game in which both offenses were held to less than 300 total yards, the Wildcats were able to convert on one more opportunity than the Yellow Jackets (10-2).

After Springfield’s Amileo Norvell, Jr., scored two touchdowns in a two-minute span early in the second quarter, Perrysburg cut the halftime deficit to seven thanks to a 24-yard scoring run by Dakota Jackson.

Corey Evans, Jr., made it 21-7 Springfield midway through the fourth on a 2-yard run. Jackson scored again for Perrysburg from 14 yards out to make it 21-14 with 3:39 left on the clock. But in the end the Yellow Jackets were unable to find the equalizer.

Jackson finished with 107 yards rushing while Liam Nowakowski added 57 yards. Matthew Helman was held to just 77 passing yards in the loss.

Perrysburg’s defense limited Springfield to 265 total yards while allowing just one third-down conversion in 11 attempts.

OHIO DIVISION V, REGION 18

ARCHBOLD 39, LAGRANGE KEYSTONE 8

LaGRANGE, Ohio — Ryder Ryan had a pair of rushing scores and accumulated 88 yards on the ground to help the fourth-seeded Blue Streaks advance to the regional final past the No. 1 and previously unbeaten Wildcats.

Also for Archbold (11-1),quarterback Maddox Pinter passed for 144 yards and two TDs to Aranjer Krieger and Morgan Harris.

Carter King added a pick-six for the Streaks.

Wyatt Mckee had a rushing TD for Keystone, and the hosts closed the scoring by recording a safety.

OHIO DIVISION VI, REGION 22

LIBERTY CENTER 51, COLUMBUS GROVE 6

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Top-seeded Liberty Center continued to roll through the Division VI playoffs with a victory over fourth-seeded Columbus Grove.

Jaxton Lawniczak led the way for the Tigers (12-0), running for 97 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Garrison Kruse added 98 rushing yards, Jack Badenhop threw for 84 yards and a score, and Ethan Gray caught three passes for 54 yards and also ran for a touchdown.

After going into halftime with a 23-6 lead, Liberty Center reeled off four straight second-half touchdowns to pull away.

The Tigers will face Carey in the next round.

CAREY 24, DELTA 18

CAREY, Ohio — Eleventh-seeded Delta saw its underdog run in the state playoffs come to an end at No. 7 Carey.

Carey is now 9-4, while Delta fell to 9-4.

MICHIGAN DIVISION 7, REGIONAL 28

WHITEFORD 32, JONESVILLE 20

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The Bobcats return to the state semifinals for the first time since 2023, defeating Jonesville by 12 points.

Whiteford (10-2) will next face the winner of Saturday’s game between Ravenna and North Muskegon, with a date, time, and site to be announced. Jonesville finishes with a 7-5 record.