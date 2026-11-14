WHEELING, W. Va. — Seven different Toledo players found the back of the net Friday as the Walleye won their fourth consecutive game in dominant fashion, defeating the Wheeling Nailers 7-1.

It didn’t take long for Toledo to get started, as Quinn Preston opened the scoring just 34 seconds into play. Things settled down afterwards, and the Walleye led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Nick Andrews and Tag Bertuzzi both scored to make it 3-0.

Cooper Zech and Dylan Moulton each scored in the opening eight minutes of the third period to increase the margin to 5-0.

Wheeling finally got on the board at the 8:23 mark on a goal by Ryan Pitoscia but by then it was too little, too late.

Chris Terry responded for Toledo less than two minutes later, and Brandon Hawkins capped off the scoring at the 11:41 mark.

Toledo outshot Wheeling 44-27 and went 2-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Mitch Lewandowski provided three assists in the win, and Jonathan Lemieux made 26 saves as the winning goalie.

Toledo will aim for win No. 5 in a row with a trip to Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday.