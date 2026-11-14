MARQUETTE, Mich. — Three consecutive third-period goals, the last of which came with just 1:10 remaining, thrust host Northern Michigan in front for a 4-3 win over Bowling Green in hockey action Friday.

Bowling Green led 3-1 early in the third following Ty Cheveldayoff’s goal. But then the comeback was on for the Wildcats.

Coster Dunn put one in the back of the net at the 10:32 mark to make it a one-goal game, then Grayden Slipec’s power-play goal less than two minutes later tied it at 3. Northern Michigan’s onslaught continued and Aapo Katavisto sealed the win with his late goal.

Girts Silkalns had a second-period goal for Northern Michigan, while Brody Waters and Ben Doran notched early goals for the Falcons. Bowling Green’s Ty Higgins finished with a pair of assists.

In net, Bowling Green’s Jacob Steinman stopped 24 of 28 shots and Northern Michigan’s Oliver Auyeung-Ashton stopped 24 of 27.

The two teams will finish off their weekend series at 6:07 p.m. Saturday back at Berry Events Center.