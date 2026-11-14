Central Catholic consistently executed explosive plays on offense and forced three turnovers as the Irish rolled to a 61-27 win over Clay in a Division II regional semifinal on Friday night at Gallagher Stadium.

The Irish (10-2), the No. 1 seed in Region 6, knocked the Eagles (9-3) out of the postseason. The rising Clay program hung with Central early, trailing 14-13 in the first quarter despite digging a 14-0 hole. But the Irish scored 37 unanswered points to force a running clock in the second half.

Central senior running back Jeremiah Fuller scored on runs of 9, 40, and 2 yards. He finished with 15 carries for 159 yards.

“After I broke the first one, I kept telling them to keep giving me the ball, and I'm going to do what I do,” said Fuller, who has offers from four Mid-American Conference schools. “Coach Dempsey told us to keep focus. It wasn't going to be an easy game. When the defense is forcing turnovers, that carries on to us.”

Sophomore quarterback Lincoln Sellers tossed touchdown passes of 68, 55, and 33 yards. Central finished with a 405-306 edge in total yards.

“That’s a tough team over there,” Central head coach Greg Dempsey said. “We knew they were going to dial some things up and get it to their playmakers, and they made some plays. Our defense did some great things [in the second half] but we have some things to fix. We were good up front and then we have an explosive guy like [Fuller]. We made them defend sideline to sideline.”

Sellers completed 9 of 11 passes for 193 yards. Place-kicker Mason Huntebrinker made 8 of 8 point-after attempts with a 25-yard field goal.

Clay quarterback Landon Echelberry had three TD passes and had a huge first half, completing 19 of 24 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jimmy Derr had 11 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Max Morrison had eight catches for 140 yards and one TD.

In a wild, wide-open first half, the teams combined for 60 points. Central forced two fumbles and blocked a punt to grab a 40-20 lead at the break.

“I’m proud of how hard our kids battled,” Clay head coach Derek Pennington said. “We blew some coverages and then had some unfortunate turnovers. But Landon did a nice job throwing the ball, and we played with them for a half. But their size up front and the number of good players they have overwhelmed us in the second half. They have like nine Division I players. None of their guys go both ways. That makes it a tough hurdle.”

Central advances to the regional final next Friday against No. 3 seed Avon (10-2) at a neutral site. The Eagles beat Olmsted Falls 49-0 in the regional semi.

Clay and Central previously competed against each other in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, but they met Friday for the first time since 2022. The Irish have won 20 straight over the Eagles.

The Irish extended their cushion to 47-30 early in the third quarter. Fuller set up his own two-yard TD romp with a 54-yard punt return.

Central then forced a running clock with 7:42 left in the third quarter when Amari Eliano came up with a pick-six, a 22-yard interception return for a TD that put the Irish up 54-20.

“He threw it straight to me, and I went for six. It’s amazing, man,” Eliano said. “We have a lot of team chemistry. We all trusted each other. At halftime, we all stuck together and we didn't let them score anymore.”

Central then made it 61-20 on a 33-yard TD from Sellers to Billy Williams.

Derr caught a 21-yard TD pass from Echelberry to make it 61-27.

On the third play of the game, Central connected on a 68-yard TD strike from Sellers to David Yarbrough, who was wide open by 20 yards down field as the Irish seized a 7-0 lead. Central then went up 14-0 just 1:22 into the game as Jason Lawson scored on a 22-yard fumble recovery.

But the Eagles came up with a great response, a 42-yard TD pass from Echelberry to Derr. Clay forced a quick three-and-out and quickly made it 14-13 on a 1-yard TD by Echelberry.

The Irish responded via the legs of Fuller, who had 73 yards in the first quarter to go up 17-13.

Central then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Three plays later, Fuller scored on a nine-yard run for a 24-13 cushion.

Undeterred, Clay responded again led by Echelberry, who hooked up with Morrison on a seven-yard strike for a 24-20 Central lead.

Central then executed another explosive play as Sellers connected with Eliano, who broke a tackle on a 55-yard TD run as the Irish went up 31-20 with 5:21 left in the second quarter. Central freshman Troy Yharbrough then blocked a punt and the ball went out of bounds for a safety to make it 33-20.

Fuller’s 40-yard rushing TD closed out the first-half scoring.

“We need to have a great week of practice and prep for a team like Avon,” Dempsey said. “It's one of the best programs in the state of Ohio, regardless of division. And you know the winner gets to move on to the Final Four.”