Toledo’s police and fire unions are bracing for sharply different outcomes from the city’s planned layoffs.

Eleven firefighters are facing layoffs, according to their union president, while police union leaders expect no officers to be laid off.

The city of Toledo is preparing to lay off about 100 employees across all departments effective Jan. 4, with affected workers notified Thursday and Friday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said a day earlier.

“It’s my opinion that the city values police over firefighters,” said Joe Cira, president of Toledo Firefighters Local 92. “My opinion is that both police and fire are extremely important to the safety of the citizens of Toledo, and they should be treated equally.”

“[But] to be clear, nobody should be cut from safety forces,” he continued. “There is no room for cuts from either safety force.”

Officer Michael Haynes, president of Toledo Police Patrolmen’s Association, said his expectations of zero cuts of police officers are well-founded.

“I can never be positive, but I’ve been told by a credible source that no officers will be laid off,” he said. He didn’t disclose that source.

“We’re already at a net minus 20 officers this year, the lowest that Toledo police have ever been in its history,” he continued. “So if they lay off any officers, it will be even lower than we’ve ever been, and they’re not going to run any more police classes for the next two years.

“So with that being the case, and an average of 20 to 25 officers retiring every year, we’re going to be in dire straits for police officers and answering phones or answering 911 calls and stuff like that.”

Should any officers be laid off, there would likely be service cuts, meaning officers wouldn’t respond to some calls for service they would have previously responded to, he said.

“We can’t maintain the same level of service and then lose officers year over year at a rate of 5 to 8 percent,” Officer Haynes said. “It just can’t happen.”

“... If the city has the money, but they’re playing games, shame on them,” he continued. “But I can’t say that that’s the case because I’m not in finance. I’m in policing.”

Other city workers face uncertainty

It remained unclear Friday how layoffs would affect city departments outside police and fire.

R. Sean Grayson, president of AFSCME Ohio Council 8, which represents city employees working in public utilities, transportation, public service, and other departments, expressed disappointment over the layoffs in a written statement Friday but did not specify which positions would be affected. Union representatives could not be reached for further comment.

“While we are grateful that the city is working with us to ensure the layoffs disrupt our members’ lives and our community as little as possible, we’re disappointed to see critical city employee jobs on the chopping block,” the statement said. “These aren’t luxury services that we provide; they are critical services that the people of Toledo depend on daily and our essential front line city employees should be treated as such.”

At least three dozen people leaving One Government Center at the end of the workday Friday declined to comment on the layoffs after saying they were city employees.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz refused to comment on the situation on Friday, saying he would talk to the media about the budget on Monday.

The mayor previously said that Monday is also the day his administration will submit its proposed 2027 budget to City Council.

Budget cuts take shape

The layoffs are more extensive than city officials had projected before voters rejected a proposed income tax increase last week, with lower-than-expected income tax collections adding to the city’s financial troubles.

The proposed tax increase, Issue 16, was rejected by just over 54 percent of voters, according to preliminary election results reported Nov. 4. About 75,300 votes were cast on the issue, with the measure losing by approximately 6,000 votes.

The temporary tax would have generated an estimated $25 million annually for public safety and neighborhood safety programs, raising Toledo’s municipal income tax rate from 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent.

Before the election, city officials outlined a series of potential cuts if voters rejected the measure.

Those proposals included eliminating police and fire recruitment classes in 2027, cutting the fire investigation unit and police gang task force, and reducing youth programming and blight removal services.

The city also had considered eliminating the nuisance mowing program, closing the Clean Toledo Recycling Center, ending curbside recycling, and eliminating the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and business incentives such as the Vibrancy Initiative.

It remained unclear Friday which of those proposed cuts, beyond the layoffs, would be included in the city’s 2027 budget.