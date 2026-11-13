An engineer with the city of Oregon was released Friday after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a Seattle airport Thursday while traveling to a friend’s wedding, according to the city’s law director.

William Midubo, who has worked for Oregon since 2022, was traveling from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when he was detained at Seattle-Tacoma, Oregon Law Director Chyna Fifer said.

Mr. Midubo, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is authorized to work in the United States, Ms. Fifer said.

Ms. Fifer said he was released after his brother, Elie Midubo, posted a $7,500 bond as well as $2,200 in court fees. Rebecca Bundy, an attorney with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality who is familiar with the situation but is not representing Mr. Midubo, said that it is highly unusual and that she was surprised he was released so quickly.

“What ordinarily happens is, when people are placed in immigration detention, they have a bond hearing and, if it’s approved, they would post the immigration bond, and then sometime after that, they would be released,” Ms. Bundy said. “But ordinarily, in the cases I see, that takes a while.”

Mr. Midubo was admitted into the country on an education visa, which ultimately turned into an asylum visa that was pending after he graduated, Ms. Fifer said.

Ms. Bundy said people with pending asylum cases have been known to be deported anyway.

“They find that this kind of thing happens to them, whether they’re going to a court hearing where they’re supposed to be or they’re just stopped by a police officer on the street,” Ms. Bundy said. “They’re put into immigration detention even though they have a pending case. Oftentimes, if they don’t already have removal proceedings initiated against them, they’re initiated when they’re detained.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is the administrative body that typically oversees asylum cases, she said, but “if you’re placed in removal proceedings or if USCIS declines to grant asylum, your asylum case is put in the immigration court.”

Mr. Midubo started with the city as an intern in 2022 and was later hired on as a full-time employee.

Ms. Fifer wrote a letter Friday to Gov. Mike DeWine requesting assistance in getting a “timely review of the circumstances surrounding the detention and supporting William’s release or other appropriate resolution.”

She said the city relies on Mr. Midubo’s skills, experience, and service and “his continued employment is important to our community and the effective operation of city services.”

Ms. Fifer said she also reached out to the offices of multiple elected officials including U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R., Ohio), and U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green).

Mr. Midubo graduated from the University of Toledo in 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Our office is aware of the situation,” said Ben Kamens, a spokesman for Ms. Kaptur’s office. “We are in touch with the city of Oregon and local legal professionals but cannot share additional details due to the nature of privacy related to constituent casework.”

Ms. Fifer said she thanks the offices of Ms. Kaptur, Mr. Moreno, and Mr. Latta, as well as Oregon Mayor Steven Salander and members of Oregon City Council who have shown their support.

“We’ll make sure when he gets here that he’s in compliance with his appointment in Cleveland and just pray that they don’t do anything awful and take him into custody or anything,” Ms. Fifer said. “Who knows.”

Mr. Midubo is set to return to Ohio on Sunday, Ms. Fifer said. He is scheduled to attend an immigration hearing in Cleveland.