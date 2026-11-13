Some of Ohio’s most unsung heroes are environmental surveyors, said Rick Gardner, chief botanist of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.

Surveyors, historically, have helped people understand the forestry around them, he said.

“The surveyors are the heroes here in the sense that they live in the wilderness and endure habitats,” Mr. Gardner said of 1800s surveyors. “They rarely saw them as miserable places.”

He also highlighted the pioneers in landscape surveying throughout the state’s history.

One of those pioneers was Robert Gordon, a three-time graduate of Ohio State University in the 1920s, who created the first statewide vegetation map using habitation.

“Gordon was asked to produce a book to accompany it, explaining in more detail the different types of vegetation he decided on and some of the history-related questions to those as well,” Mr. Gardner said.

Dozens of attendees learned about conservation and stewardship efforts along the Oak Openings region during the Oak Openings Green Ribbon Initiative’s Northwest Ohio & Southeast Michigan Science Summit at the Main Library on Friday.

Mr. Gardner’s presentation was one of five presentations that explained how research is conducted and how green life is mapped, among other topics.

Jay Wright, director of conservation science at Metroparks Toledo and co-chair of the Oak Openings Green Ribbon Initiative, said the group aims to host the summit once a year and that it doesn’t just focus on the Oak Openings region.

“Some years we really focus on the Oak Openings region and science and research that’s happening directly in those habitats and that ecosystem,” Mr. Wright said. “The Oak Openings region is really part of a much broader landscape. We have a lot of really other interesting ecosystems around us, or remnant ecosystems like the Great Black Swamp, like the Maumee River Valley, the Western Lake Erie Basin, so all the water quality issues associated with that.”

The initiative is made up of several organizations, including Metroparks Toledo, the Nature Conservancy, Black Swamp Conservancy, Outdoor Sylvania, Oak Openings Region Conservancy, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“We’re not in itself like an incorporated organization, but we’re a bunch of partners working together to accomplish conservation for this globally rare habitat building region,” Mr. Wright said.

Mr. Gardner wasn’t only educating folks about the history and importance of surveyors but also about an ODNR project to create a map of Ohio’s natural landscape as it was during the 1800s.

The goal is to use those records to assist with conservation planning and restoration efforts by understanding the habitats that existed before landscape changes occurred, he said.

He said researchers use surveyors’ notes, which describe tree species, prairies, wetlands, and other landscape descriptions.

“The reason we’re doing this project is … to be a baseline for science, education, and outreach about the importance of what we have left in Ohio,” Mr. Gardner said.

Oregon sisters Madison and Scarlet Rice are both in the conservation and stewardship business. Madison Rice works as an environmental scientist at Bowling Green State University, while her sister is a land steward at Black Swamp Conservancy.

“That research is important because … it informs people on how to understand [the environment] more,” Madison Rice said of the ODNR project.