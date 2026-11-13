EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Toledo men’s and women’s cross country teams made history on Friday as each captured their first-ever NCAA Great Lakes Regional championships at the Forest Akers East Golf Course.

"I am thrilled for our program, our athletes, and our coaches, and all the people who support this team," UT coach Andrea Grove-McDonough said. "I am filled with so much pride. What people saw today did not come easy. It's truly a story of perseverance, belief, and love. These men and women believe in each other and in themselves. They believe in Toledo. That's the magic. Proudest moment of my career."

The UT women began the day by snapping Notre Dame’s five-year run as regional champions with a 31-60 victory.

The Rockets swept the podium in the 6K race, as Karina James (19:55.2) finished first ahead of Purity Chepkirui (19:55.3) and Dorcas Kiptanui (19:57.7). James is the third Toledo runner to win a regional title, and the Rockets are the first Mid-American Conference school to ever win a regional championship.

Also running well for the Toledo women were Melody Jebiwot (sixth, 20:12.8), Laura Acuna (19th, 20:53.6), Bella Earl (25th, 20:58.8), and Lianna Surtz (31st, 21:04.7).

Bowling Green’s Rachael Hoover advances to the national championship race as an individual. She finished ninth in 20:29.8, receiving an automatic berth as the third-best individual from a non-qualifying team.

The men’s team also beat out Notre Dame for first place, placing three runners in the top five to edge the Fighting Irish 59-66.

Patrick Kiprop finished second with a time of 30:07.2 in the 10K event while Joad Martinho was third (30:09.4).

Toledo’s other top runners included Eloshas Kipkirui (fifth, 30:16.6), Loann Brelivet (13th, 30:26.7), and Sibonelo Khumalo (36th, 30:56.1).

Both teams will move on to the NCAA championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Ind. The full field for the national finals, including at-large selections, will be announced Saturday.