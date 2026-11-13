COLUMBUS — Goals from junior midfielder Kendell Skiver and senior midfielder Ellis Carter lifted the Ottawa Hills girls soccer team to a program-first state title against Doylestown Chippewa on Friday.

The Green Bears prevailed 2-1 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

Ottawa Hills scored one goal in each half. Chippewa answered with 29:13 remaining, and continued pushing for an equalizer. The Chipps’ answer was never found, as Ottawa Hills goalkeeper Autumn Tomblin made eight saves.

The title-winning season concludes with an 18-3-2 record after handing Chippewa its first loss of the season. The Chipps (21-1-1), also in search of a program-first state title, were in their fourth state tournament appearance in six years.

“My thing in the second half is, you got to win the first five minutes,” Ottawa Hills coach Jessica Kozy said. “They came out quick, but we countered with the second goal in the first three minutes or so… that won us the momentum back a little bit. Overall, the game plan of composure and playing to feet — to be fair, they kicked it out of bounds a lot — and we just kept going with that. We weren't going to do anything that we hadn’t talked about, and they just executed the game plan that we prepared for.”

Tomblin, a freshman, faced nine shots on goal and six corner attempts from Chippewa.

That performance capped a memorable postseason for Tomblin, who also provided the penalty kick score in Ottawa Hills’ 3-2 state semifinal shootout win over Gahanna Columbus Academy.

“I was out there, and I saw the ball, and was like, ‘That doesn’t want to go in my net,’” Tomblin said. “I did that as much as I could. It happened once, but then, I stopped [eight] other ones. Then we won, and that’s how games go.”

Skiver started the scoring 10:50 into the game with Parker Moran assisting. Carter then followed two minutes into the second half before Alaina Henthorn pulled Chippewa within one score. Tomblin kept the Chipps scoreless for the remainder.

Prior to the state final, building a 2-0 against Chippewa provided a monumental task. In 22 previous contests, the Chipps had allowed five goals all season and pitched 20 shutouts. Over the postseason, Chippewa had outscored opponents 40-0 before facing Ottawa Hills.

“We made adjustments at halftime, and did some moving around a little bit,” Chippewa coach Ruth Coney said. “I think when we started the first half, things weren’t as smooth as you’d like. In the second half, I think we came out with more determination, and I think we played our game better.”

It marked Chippewa’s sixth loss over the past four seasons. Three of those have come in state title contests.

Ottawa Hills’ climb to the top of Division V was envisioned before the season started. After securing the title, Carter reflected back to a school assembly where the team proclaimed it would not only reach the state tournament, but win the title.

“We said we were going to be here before the beginning of the season,” Carter said. “Even before the season started.”

That was a moment of shock for Kozy at the time, but it ultimately turned into reality.

“That’s not an exaggeration,” Kozy added. “They literally said it in front of the entire school at an assembly in September. I turned to, I don’t remember who I was standing next to, and I was like, ‘Did they just say that?’ For me, it’s always been one game at a time, and I preach that, but for them, it’s been their goal since summer.”

Carter’s reasoning for that belief stemmed from the Green Bears’ built-up team chemistry over the years, as well as the development of talented underclassmen like Tomblin. Ottawa Hills featured seven seniors, three juniors, and nine underclassmen.

The Ottawa Hills title run followed a sectional loss in 2025. For seniors like defender Mary Lathrop, that early exit fueled belief heading into her class’ title-winning final seasons.

“Last year we didn’t have any seniors, so we weren’t losing anyone,” Lahtorp said. “At the end of last year for tournament time, we got knocked out of the first round. I think that also added fire, because we knew we were all coming back, and we knew we had so much more in us that we wanted to go all the way since the end of last year.”