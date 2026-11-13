The Heights, a popular restaurant in downtown Toledo, announced Friday on social media it is temporarily closing.

The restaurant and bar will close Saturday “while we give the space and menu a fresh new look,” a hotel spokesman said Friday afternoon. “We plan to reopen in December 2026 and will share the exact reopening date as soon as it’s set.”

The private catering space will remain open and available for events throughout the refresh. To book a private event, guests can contact Brittany Haas at brittany.haas@marriott.com or 419-244-2444.

The eatery is located on the rooftop of the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, 444 N. Summit St., with views of the Maumee River and the city skyline.

The Renaissance’s hospitality team made a similar move earlier this year when the Heights announced a temporary closure at the beginning of February, which lasted nearly four months.

The intent was to refresh the Heights’ offerings during the slower winter months, a hotel spokesman said at the time.