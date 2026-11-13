The recently concluded Great Lakes AI Week was followed up Friday with an online seminar that highlighted many of the legal challenges facing the rapidly emerging artificial intelligence industry, especially in water and energy.

The 26th annual Great Lakes Water Conference, hosted by the University of Toledo’s College of Law and its affiliated Legal Institute of the Great Lakes Tuesday through Thursday, underscored many of the issues coming before lawyers and governmental agencies as citizens raise more questions about transparency and accountability.

While a suite of researchers agree that modern, hyperscale-sized data centers are necessary infrastructure to support America’s budding interest in artificial intelligence, they question what the cost to society will be in terms of land use, electricity demand, and water consumption.

“The development of new technology is a mixed blessing from the perspective of the safety and security of our water resources,” Evan Zoldan, director of UT’s Legal Institute of the Great Lakes, said in laying the groundwork for the discussion. “Emerging technologies are often associated with increased water usage and pollution. Indeed, perhaps the most salient technological development of our lifetime, generative AI, is associated in the public mind with an unprecedented increased demand for water.”

Mr. Zoldan said it “would be incomplete to weigh the costs of technology to water resources without also considering the benefits that can flow from new technological developments” and said it’s important to “look carefully, but with an open mind, at the costs and benefits” of such developments.

“Cutting short technological developments would deprive us of these kinds of gains to water safety and security,” he said.

Rhett Larson, a professor of water law at Arizona State University, said he was “not a big fan of artificial intelligence” until recently, when — as general counsel for the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association — he saw how much of a tool it has become in the private law firm where he works.

“I’ve seen how central AI is in the practice of law now,” he said. “It’s really changed my attitude about AI. I don’t like it very much, [but] I need to grapple with its implications and the role it’s playing.”

He likened the modern era of artificial intelligence to being in the shallow end of a swimming pool.

“There’s a deep end of the pool, and we’re quickly swimming toward it,” Mr. Larson said. “There’s nothing wrong with wanting more advances in AI, but there are lots of difficult tradeoffs.”

Melissa Scanlan, director of the Center for Water Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences, said there are now 4,700 data centers in the United States, and that Virginia leads the nation with 650 of them, mostly in the northern part of that state near Washington.

But the numbers are misleading because the size and scope of data centers are rapidly becoming much larger, she said.

“This is mostly a U.S. and China issue as far as the hyperscalers go,” Ms. Scanlan said.

Data centers have enormous electricity demands not only because they’re getting larger, but also because they need to be on 24 hours a day, she said.

“It’s a tremendous amount of electricity that’s being used and a lot of it is coming from fossil fuels,” Ms. Scanlan said. The benefits of closed-loop cooling in terms of reduced water usage might be offset by a greater need for electricity, she said. Ana Barros, engineering chair and director of the Center for Secure Water at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said the rapid growth of AI requires a more resilient system that she said will “only come from knowing what’s going on and looking for solutions that account for all types of risks.” “We have done this for different types of infrastructure over time, and we can do this for data centers,” Ms. Barros said. “It’s really important we look at this with all seriousness.”