Kathy Wagner, executive director of a Toledo nonprofit, said she wants to be a volunteer because she feels blessed and wants to help others.

“I’m appreciative of the life that I have. I want to do something where I am giving back. When I look at my first grandson, I see how happy and loved he is. I feel every child deserves that,” Ms. Wagner said. “If there is just one child I can help, I am happy with that.”

Ms. Wagner was one of 10 volunteers who were sworn in Friday to be advocates in the Lucas County Juvenile Court’s Court Appointed Special Advocate program.

Juvenile Court Administrative Judge Linda Knepp and Judge Amy Stoner swore in the volunteers, who will advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children involved with Lucas County Children Services and the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

“Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey that is so important,” Chris Caryer, director of the Lucas County CASA program, said to volunteers before they were sworn in.

“By becoming a volunteer, you made a profound commitment to children in our community who need someone to advocate for them during the most challenging times of their lives,” she said. “The work you will do is not only meaningful, but impactful. Each of you will play an essential role in giving children a voice in the courtroom, ensuring their best interests are represented, and helping them navigate difficult situations with care and understanding.”

Judge Stoner said volunteers will have a “very demanding job, but it’s so worthwhile.”

“These children desperately need assistance. They need compassion. Each one of you has life experiences you are going to bring into this journey. You are going to impart your wisdom and help to these families. It will make a significant difference,” Judge Stoner said.

Judge Knepp said volunteers are from all walks of life, including foster parents, retired teachers, a retired attorney, and a nursing instructor.

“You’ve already had a commitment to helping make a change in your communities, and you’ll continue to do that as a CASA volunteer,” Judge Knepp said. “I know you’ve done this to make a difference in the lives of children, but you’ll find this will make a difference in your lives.”

Volunteers complete a six-week training program that prepares them for the responsibilities of the role. They learn how to investigate cases, conduct interviews, and write reports. Once assigned to a case, a volunteer advocates for and supports the child until the child reaches a safe, permanent placement.

Lexi Hayes, one of the volunteers who was sworn in, said she has been in social services in the Toledo area for 14 years and has worked extensively with children and families.

“It’s really important to understand kids and their development, what’s best for them, and that there is someone who speaks up and has a voice for them,” Ms. Hayes said.

Anyone age 21 or older may become a CASA volunteer. Volunteers come from a variety of educational, racial, and ethnic backgrounds. No experience is necessary.

CASA volunteers are always needed, Judge Knepp said.

“Classes are twice per year. Volunteers can be CASAs for 30 years,” she said. “When you see the devotion of the people who have done this for 30 years, it’s because they know how important it is, and the difference they’ve made in the lives of children. Some keep in touch with them throughout their lives.”

Visit casakids.net for more information on becoming a volunteer. The next training session will be May 5, with applications due April 23.