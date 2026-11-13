COLUMBUS — Cincinnati Mariemont’s continuous attacking pressure was too much for the Liberty-Benton girls soccer team, as the Eagles fell 6-1 on Friday in the OHSAA Division IV girls soccer state championship.

The Warriors scored five goals in the second half, with four coming inside 20 minutes of the halftime break. That helped Mariemont hold a 9-5 final shots-on-goal advantage. The result sees Liberty-Benton finish as state runners-up for the second time in program history.

“I can’t be more proud of the girls. It’s been a really special year,” Liberty-Benton coach Andy Modd said. “They played one game at a time, and it’s been that approach. We’ve always had this game in our sights from February, to be honest. The look in their eyes as they started open fields, all led by this group behind me and around me, we could definitely see the determination as the season progressed.”

The Eagles were competitive in the opening half, surrendering a lone goal, but Mariemont wasted little time taking control from there, scoring 12 seconds into the second half. The duo of Claire Young and Adday Zawaly netted two goals each. Alyssa Dewey and Meryck Bogle were the other goal scorers.

Before Mariemont got on the board, L-B goalkeeper Lauren Erdeljac made three saves. Erdeljac was followed by Rylie Grant and Allie Mendenhall in net for the second half.

Andy Modd credited his team’s grit in the first half, but believed his group failed to control midfield at the same level in the second half.

Providing Liberty-Benton’s biggest moment, Bella Flippin ended Mariemont’s five-goal unanswered scoring spree with a little more than 15 minutes remaining. The senior scored shortly after a free kick, and was assisted by Lucy Baker and Kylie Modd.

Other shots on target came from Kylie Modd, Ally Ferris, Emma Lieb and Reagan Niese.

“I don’t know what we were down at that point, but it was important for us to keep spirits up, just working and putting it all out there,” Flippin said. “This is the only moment we have, this is the last game, so there’s no point in anything else but being all in.”

The last time Liberty-Benton finished as state tournament runners-up came in 2019. The Eagles now have four state tournament appearances but are still in search of a title.

This year's group featured nine seniors. Three of those — Kylie Modd, Claire Johnson, and Reagan Niese — were ballgirls for that 2019 team. That memory served as inspiration for many of the senior class players, which now hopes to have left its own impact on the next generation of Liberty-Benton girls soccer.

“We also did a lot of great things during our season. We won our conference, we won our district, and region, so we had a lot to celebrate,” Ferris said. “We had a lot of wins and worked really hard for each other.”

The five goals allowed to Mariemont’s was a season high, as Liberty-Benton only allowed nine goals throughout the regular season, with no more than two to any opponent over that span.

The Warriors earned their first-ever state title during the program’s inaugural state tournament run. After dropping its season opener, Mariemont finished 20-1-2 overall. Liberty-Benton concluded its runner-up season at 20-3-1.

“The game did not go the way I thought it would go. I felt like we were well prepared, but I was not expecting the disparity in goals that it ended up being,” Mariemont coach Mike Haney said. “I had a coach text me yesterday, a coach from a rival school actually, and he said, ‘Mike, you’ve got the horses, let them run.’ We didn’t change. We didn’t change what we do.”