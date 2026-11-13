A man who ambushed a police officer pursuing him on foot after a 100-mph car chase got 39 years in prison Friday morning from a Lucas County judge.

“These police officers, literally every day, go out and risk their lives to protect the public … from people like you,” Judge Dean Mandros told Henry Goodlow, 37, in Lucas County Common Pleas Court before giving him maximum, consecutive terms for charges and specifications led by first-degree felonious assault on a police officer.

None of six shots Goodlow fired toward Officer Jason Bombrys from behind a privacy fence at a South Toledo home Jan. 7 hit the officer.

But Jennifer Liptack-Sutphin, chief of criminal prosecution for the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, said Goodlow’s claim that he fired his shots up into the air were belied by a bullet hole in the fence.

“He had every intent to kill a police officer that day,” Officer Bombrys told the court during a victim statement. “... He tried to make my wife a widow and make my kids grow up without a father.”

The judge’s sentence included a maximum 10 years for a repeat violent offender specification and a seven-year firearm specification that boosted the total time for the assault conviction to 28 years.

Judge Mandros also sentenced Goodlow to maximum, consecutive terms of five years for failure to comply with an officer’s signal and three years for each of two counts of having weapons while under disability.

One of the weapons counts was from one of three previous cases for which police had arrest warrants when Goodlow fled at high speed after noticing a “limited marked” police vehicle behind his vehicle when he stopped at a red light.

Judge Mandros called Goodlow’s flight from police “the worst form of the offense,” with Goodlow crossing into oncoming traffic at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

“You put lives of anyone else on those city streets at risk, as well as the police officers in that chase,” the judge said.

Defense lawyer Ronnie Wingate had asked for leniency, on the grounds that Goodlow had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2025 after seeing his brother fatally shot. Goodlow had never received any therapy for that experience or a history of drug abuse, the lawyer said.

But the only break Goodlow got on his sentence beyond credit for time served is that both sides’ lawyers agreed that Ohio law does not allow for cumulative sentences for each of the six gunshots he fired, even though it allowed each to sustain a separate criminal count.

Goodlow, who pleaded no contest Oct. 20 to 10 counts in all, is granted by law an automatic appeal of his maximum sentences. Other charges and specifications in his conviction were formally dismissed Friday.

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates commended Judge Mandros, saying Goodlow’s sentence “does send a resounding message, a very dramatic message to the community” about the consequences for attacking a police officer.

Officer Bombrys deferred comment about the sentence to the police department, which did not respond Friday afternoon to an inquiry.