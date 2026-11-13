The desire of some city council members to cancel the Flock service in and around Toledo is voting against the benefits of the system.

Attempting to throw “the baby out with the bathwater” in this matter is ridiculous, lazy, and short sighted. Completely shutting the system down is council trying to hit the easy button.

Rather than close the entire program, write and pass legislation that requires strict judicial oversight of all Flock requests for information whether that be by probable cause warrants or a dedicated overseer to approve all uses of the system. In emergency access situations, leave the approval responsibility to on-call judges who sign warrants after business hours. Ensure all requests are transparent and eventually available to the public excepting ongoing investigations until they’re completed. A civilian review board should oversee usage and have a voice in determining whether infractions occurred after the fact.

Limit access to the system and severely punish those who use it without authorization and legitimate purpose. The penalties for abusing or misusing Flock must have real consequences both legally and administratively, not merely a wrist-slap letter in the employee files that disappears after a time as if it magically never happened. Criminal and administrative penalties must be enforced for every infraction.

Hold those with the authority to access the system wholly accountable for their actions rather than scrap the entire system.

D.C. BURCH

Swanton, Ohio