\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0X2Vx2_1H3Z0lOM00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2Vx2_1H3Z0lOM00" width="1200" height="900" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>From a judo class to Veterans Day ceremonies, Blade photographers head out every day to capture the triumphs, tragedies, and oddities of life in Lucas County and beyond.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIFRoZSBCbGFkZSIsICJldmVudCI6ICJtcF9zdWJzY3JpcHRpb25fYnV0dG9uX2NsaWNrX2V2ZW50IiwgInVybCI6ICJodHRwczovL215LnRvbGVkb2JsYWRlLmNvbS9wdXJjaGFzZS8iLCAibWVkaWFJZCI6IDE1ODg3NzQsICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJQaG90byBnYWxsZXJ5OiBCZXN0IHBpY3R1cmVzIG9mIHRoZSB3ZWVrIGVuZGluZyBOb3YuIDEyIn0=" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>