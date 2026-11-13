The 39th annual Blade Holiday Parade will close several downtown Toledo streets Saturday morning, city officials announced.

The parade begins at Summit and Jefferson streets at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route proceeds northbound on Summit to Jackson Street, westbound on Jackson to Huron Street, and southbound on Huron to finish near Washington Street.

Several downtown streets will close around 7 a.m. for staging. The parade is estimated to be completed by noon, city officials said.

It will feature high school marching bands, color guards, giant balloons, dozens of clowns, mascots, dance teams, and the guest of honor, Santa Claus. This year’s grand marshal, Bay View Yacht Club, will lead the parade.

For the parade route and more information, go to theblade.com/holidayparade.