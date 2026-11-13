City crews will continue collecting leaves in certain parts of the city over the weekend, and begin collection in other parts during the week of Nov. 16, officials announced Friday.

Crews will continue collection efforts in ZIP codes 43607 and 43614 this weekend and begin collection in ZIP codes 43605 and 43612 during the week. Residents in those areas should get their leaves to the curb as soon as possible and should limit on-street parking so as to not hamper collection efforts.

People are discouraged from placing leaves in the street weeks ahead of time, as it can clog sewers and cause flooding. For a full schedule and map, visit toledo.oh.gov/leaf-pickup.

Unless people live in a second-pass area, they should not place leaves in the street once the area has been serviced. At that point, their options are to compost the leaves, dispose of them in their gray trash container, or take the leaves to one of five drop-off locations for free disposal.

The drop-off locations are:

● Bowman Park, 4671 Jackman Rd.

● Detwiler Park, 3775 Manhattan Blvd.

● Ravine Park I, 1600 Mott Ave.

● Woodsdale Park, 1226 Woodsdale Ave.

● Elmdale Woodlot, 221 Elmdale Rd.