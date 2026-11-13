A Fostoria woman died Thursday after her SUV collided with a semi-truck at a Wood County intersection.

Cheyenne Rock, 24, was driving west on Sugar Ridge Road about 9 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Dunbridge Road and struck a semi-truck driven by Emmett Kelly, 61, also of the Fostoria area, the Wood County Sheriff's Office reported.

The SUV became trapped beneath the semi-trailer, and both vehicles continued north on Dunbridge Road before coming to rest partially in the roadway and a field.

Ms. Rock was trapped in the SUV and had to be extricated. She was taken to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.