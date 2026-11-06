High school regional playoffs: Anthony Wayne volleyball takes thriller

Anthony Wayne’s volleyball team engaged in a five-set nailbiter against Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame in Thursday’s Division II regional final at Vandalia Butler, prevailing 22-20 in the fifth set.

The Generals, who defeated Mount Notre Dame 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 22-25, 22-20, advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional final, also at Vandalia Butler, against Kings Mills Kings.

In Division III, Notre Dame Academy defeated Granville 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18 at Westerville South, advancing to face Bloom-Carroll at noon Saturday. Parma Padua Franciscan, meanwhile, ended Clay’s run in D-III action at Norwalk, winning 25-13, 25-19, 25-11.

In D-IV action at Lexington, Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Lake in four sets (25-21, 27-25, 34-36, 25-13), while Eastwood fell in four sets (24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24) to Plain City Jonathan Alder.

Patrick Henry defeated Sycamore Mohawk 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-15 in a D-VI regional semifinal at Fostoria. The Patriots will face St. Henry at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fostoria for the regional title.

Perrysburg lost its D-I regional semifinal Wednesday evening in Norwalk, falling to Cleveland St. Joseph 29-27, 25-16, 25-9.

BOYS SOCCER

Four area teams are still alive in Ohio soccer tournament action following Wednesday’s regional semifinals.

Maumee advanced to the D-III regional finals with a 4-2 victory over Mansfield Senior. The Panthers will take on Richfield Revere at 3 p.m. Sunday at Clyde for the regional title.

Liberty-Benton will play for a D-IV regional title following its 7-1 victory Wednesday over Sandusky Perkins. The Eagles will face Worthington Christian at 2 p.m. Sunday at Marion Harding.

Ottawa Hills defeated Ottoville 4-0 on Wednesday to win a D-V regional semifinal. The Green Bears will next play Creston Norwayne at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shelby.

St. Francis de Sales, which beat Anthony Wayne 1-0 on Wednesday, will take on Kings Mills Kings at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lima Shawnee in a D-II regional final.

Perrysburg suffered a 3-1 setback Wednesday to Strongsville in a D-I regional semifinal at Amherst Steele.

GIRLS SOCCER

Four area teams will take part in regional finals Saturday.

At 11 a.m. at Clyde, Bowling Green will face Bay Village Bay in a D-III regional final. In a pair of 1 p.m. starts, Liberty-Benton will take on Chagrin Falls in a D-IV contest at Sandusky, while Ottawa Hills and Oak Harbor will meet at Findlay. Later on, Northview will take on Avon in a D-II contest at 7 p.m. at Jeromesville Hillsdale.