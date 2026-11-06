No. 6 Michigan State rolls past Toledo men’s basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Down 15 at the first media timeout, Toledo men’s basketball couldn’t recover from its slow start against No. 6 Michigan State on the road, falling 91-61 Thursday.

The Spartans (2-0), who led by 23 points at halftime, shot 51 percent from the field and made 10 3-point shots at a 42 percent clip with guard Jasiah Jervis’ career-high four. The freshman ultimately had a team-leading 16 points and five rebounds.

Michigan State also dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Rockets 52-27. Toledo’s 27 total rebounds was its fewest recorded as a team since Feb. 7, 2026, against James Madison.

Despite the result, Toledo (0-2) only had 12 turnovers while it forced 14 from the Spartans, which included eight steals. Michigan State, however, was able to score 17 points off of turnovers compared to the Rockets’ nine.

Junior guard Mynor Strong reached double figures (11 points) for the seventh time in Toledo’s past nine games dating back to last season. Junior forward Jaylan Ouwinga tallied 10 points, hitting on 2 of 5 shots from 3-point range.

Additionally, the Rockets got 21 points of bench production, with freshman forward Rashaun Porter scoring nine of those points and redshirt junior forward Rich Barron scoring four points.

The Spartans, on the other hand, had four of their five starters score in double figures to go along with 22 team assists.

With the game well in hand, Michigan State senior guard and Perrysburg native Matthew Watkins got playing time and registered an assist.

Toledo will continue its road trip to take on Marshall (1-0) on Saturday before the home opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Savage Arena against preseason Horizon League favorite Wright State (1-0).