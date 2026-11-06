Gerken’s career high in points helps BGSU women’s basketball outlast Cleveland State

BOWLING GREEN — An early double-digit lead fizzled, but the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team survived a push from Cleveland State in a 77-73 win on Thursday behind a career-high 27 points from junior forward Lauren Gerken.

Bowling Green’s largest lead was 18 points in the second quarter. Cleveland State eventually tied in the third and stayed close from there. Seemingly each time the Vikings threatened, Gerken kept the Falcons ahead, producing momentum-halting shots.

“Our team this year is so versatile that anyone can go out and score 20-plus points on any given night,” Gerken said. “I think tonight was just my night, and I’m really excited that it was tonight. Shots were falling, and I know next game, it’s going to be somebody else’s night. Just being able to make shots in those big moments was super exciting.”

Gerken’s final shooting numbers reflected a 10-for-20 effort overall and a 5-for-12 night from the 3-point line. The junior led her freshman-heavy squad against a Cleveland State team consisting of 10 upperclassmen.

Bowling Green coach Fred Chmiel believes that performance is “just the tip of the iceberg” for Gerken, who brought 22 previous starts into her third year with the Falcons.

“When the ball hit her hands, she had a calmness about her,” Chmiel said. “She was ready to shoot that thing, or protected it and made the next pass, and we needed all of it. She did a tremendous job for us. I think as the season goes on, she’s just going to continue to get better in those areas. We’re excited for the future.”

Behind Gerken, freshman Carol Silva had 19 points. The forward showed her versatility, routinely handling the ball and finishing 3-for-6 from deep. Silva also added a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman guard Sara Caetano had 14 points and six of the Falcons’ 11 steals.

Cleveland State’s rally effort was aided by Bowling Green’s defensive overaggression. Chmiel said his eight-freshman roster showed youthfulness at times. He credited his group, however, for not shrinking from the challenge.

“There was a lack of discipline, but it’s out of effort, it’s out of wanting to make a play, it’s out of just sheer tenaciousness," Chmiel said. “It’s not something where we’re being lazy, or not trying to do the right thing … We’re doing better things, playing together better, and as long as we have that growth, I’m okay with it. We’re about to play some really good teams in the near future, and we’re going to let the chips fall where they may. We’re definitely trying to win, but as long as we continue to climb that ladder and get better, I’m going to be okay with it.”

The Vikings (1-1 overall) had five double-digit scorers, led by guard Macie Taylor’s 16. Cleveland State utilized a half-court trap and various zone looks defensively, leading to plenty of 3-point attempts from Bowling Green (2-0 overall).

The Falcons finished 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) in that category, including 4-for-7 on fourth-quarter attempts. That timely shooting lifted Bowling Green to its second straight win of the new season, which provided pressure-filled, late-game experience for the young group.

“It’s a little bit of pressure, but it’s a good pressure,” Silva said. “It’s good that the coaches trust me, my teammates trust me, and I think we all have to trust each other in those moments.”

Up next, Bowling Green continues a four-game homestand on Tuesday against Bellarmine.