Business, government leaders, share interest in electric mobility at summit

Toledo has quite a history when it comes to manufacturing items that contributed to major events.

“You are in a city that does things, that makes things, that’s not afraid to roll up its sleeves, get a little dirt and grease under its fingernails,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Thursday at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit America 2026.

The international conference and exhibition at the Glass City Center brought together global leaders, policy makers, researchers, and industry pioneers to discuss the future of electric transport and mobility.

“We don’t just make automobiles, we invent them,” the mayor said. “The Jeep, for instance, was a military vehicle that helped win World War II, and we never stopped making them. There’s a lot of civic pride in something like that.”

Toledo also contributed to putting a man on the moon, he said.

“The elevators that took Neil Armstrong from the ground to the top of his Saturn V rocket were made by Haughton Elevator Company in Toledo. When the astronauts got to the moon, the visors of their space suits were made at the Libbey Owens Ford glass plant. I say all of this as a preamble that we are a prideful place that does things, makes things, and builds things,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

“When it was time to build a machine that won World War II, when it was time to put a man on the moon, we were there,” the mayor said.

Topics of discussion during the multi-day event included hydrogen fuel, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving systems, and smart urban infrastructure. EVIS is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and chose northwest Ohio for its first summit in the United States.

“This is an international conversation that’s happening in Toledo,” said the mayor after the meeting. “Whenever you have leaders from all over the world coming together to have an important conversation — if it’s happening in Toledo — it’s a big deal for our city. This is a conversation about the future of electric vehicles, and Toledo’s not afraid of the future. There will be economic benefits for Toledo transitioning to electric mobility.”

Hesham Al Bahri, the event producer of EVIS America 2026, said Toledo was chosen to be the location for its first U.S. visit because it is based in “automotive alley.”

“Toledo has an automotive heritage. It is strategically located at the center of the automotive industry, close to Detroit. It’s a manufacturing hub for the industry,” he said.

Local partners, including the University of Toledo, Destination Toledo, the City of Toledo, and the Regional Growth Partnership helped the group come to the United States, Mr. Al Bahri said.

“They helped us make this happen. We hope it will generate more public awareness about electric vehicles and mobility,” he said.

“It fits in exactly with our automotive heritage,” said Dean Monske, president and CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership. “We’ve done new EV technology. We got together with a lot of partners, and they agreed they wanted to do this.”

“We’ve had a lot of friends from Michigan, from Detroit’s economic development corporation, and automotive suppliers, who came to the summit yesterday,” Mr. Monske said of the summit’s second day of events. “We may have had a little bit of a slowdown in the last couple of years when it comes to EVs, but the rest of the world is moving pretty quickly forward.”

EVIS is already committed to coming back to Toledo next September, he said.

“They’ve already signed a contract to come here. My guess is it’s going to be four to five times bigger across the spectrum. The quality of people who are here is phenomenal,” Mr. Monske said.