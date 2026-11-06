Teen seriously hurt after being hit on electric scooter in West Toledo

A 15-year-old Toledo girl was seriously injured Thursday after being hit while riding an electric scooter on Eleanor Avenue.

Police said the teen made a sudden turn into the northbound lane of traffic and was hit by a vehicle driven by Deja Miller of the 1200 block of Higley Street.

She was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

An investigation into the incident that happened at 3:14 p.m. is underway, the Toledo Police Department reported.