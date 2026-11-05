Speaker to explore 250 years of American advertisements

BOWLING GREEN — A lecture on how a quarter of a millennium of American advertising left a mark on our culture and memories will be held at the Wood County Museum as part of its America-250 programming.

The Nov. 17 event begins at 6 p.m. at 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. Admission is free for members and $7 for non-members.

The featured speaker is Brienne Sprunger, assistant professor of marketing and MBA director at Bluffton University. Her presentation is titled Remember This? A 250-Year Journey Through American Advertising.

The lecture series is sponsored by the Wood County Park District and the Wood County Museum.