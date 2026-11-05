Value of service topic of Veterans Day event at Way Library

American service members who received the Presidential Service Badge will be the subject of a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 in Perrysburg.

Anthony Knopps, a former news director at WTOL-TV, Channel 11, who has also been an adjunct political science professor at Bowling Green State University, is the author of The No-Fail Mission: The Men and Women Behind the Presidential Service Badge.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., he will be in conversation with Dan Cummins, a former WTOL news anchor, as they discuss the book and the value of service, an event announcement said.

The No-Fail Mission explores the stories behind well-known historical events and the work of 13 people who have been awarded the badge for their service to the president or the White House. First established by President Dwight Eisenhower, the badge recognizes “the stress, teamwork, and humility required for these high-stakes support roles,” the announcement said.

Following the presentation at the Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, Mr. Knopps will sign books. Copies will be available for purchase from Gathering Volumes Bookstore.