Body found on beach in Monroe County

MONROE — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at the Lake Erie public beach access point in LaSalle Township.

Deputies were dispatched at 1:13 p.m. Thursday on reports of a body on the beach, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

The death was not a drowning or water-related incident, he said, and there was no danger to the public.

The case is being investigated by the detective bureau of sheriff’s office.