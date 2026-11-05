High school football playoffs: Delta, Woodmore clash; 9 local teams back in action after byes

Delta and Woodmore look to continue their momentum as the two Division VI teams square off in a football regional quarterfinal on Friday night.

The Wildcats host the first home playoff game in program history. Woodmore (10-0) is the No. 3 seed in Region 22 of D-VI and earned a bye last week.

“Naturally, our excitement level is really high,” Woodmore head coach Scott Stecher said. “Our players and community have rallied together and are thrilled to have this experience with family and friends.”

No. 11 seed Delta (8-3) shut out Attica Seneca East 35-0 in the opening round last Friday. The Panthers are on a three-game winning streak.

“Our guys are really excited about this game,” Delta head coach Mark Nagel said. “We feel like we are playing our best football at the right time of the year.”

Several other area programs make their 2026 playoff debut Friday night after earning first-round byes, while others look to build on opening-round wins.

The top four seeds in each region received a first-round bye. The higher-seeded team serves as the host through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

The small school tilt in Elmore pits two programs that have earned a third straight playoff appearance.

This is the 10th appearance all-time for Woodmore, which has a 2-9 record.

Delta is making the program's 14th playoff appearance. The Panthers are 6-13 all-time in the postseason.

The Wildcats won the Sandusky Bay Conference with a 45-14 win over Gibsonburg in the regular-season finale. It’s Woodmore’s first conference championship since 1997, when the Wildcats won the former Suburban Lakes League.

“Winning the SBC title has been a team goal since June,” Stecher said. “The kids and coaches have put in a lot of hard work, so to see it pay off is a tribute to their efforts. It has definitely energized the school and community spirit in a positive way.”

Delta has taken a difficult path to the postseason, navigating the ultra-competitive Northwest Ohio Athletic League with a 4-3 record. The three league losses came against teams that are still alive in the playoffs (No. 1 ranked Liberty Center, Patrick Henry, and Archbold).

“The NWOAL has a lot of great teams and players that we see every week. It makes a big difference,” Nagel said. “Additionally, the NWOAL has some of the best coaches in the state.”

Woodmore has been led offensively by sophomore running back Lucas Caldwell and senior quarterback Calvin Lipstraw. Caldwell has rushed for 1,488 yards and 26 touchdowns. Lipstraw has passed for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. His top targets are senior Wesley Kayser (473 yards, six touchdowns) and junior Collin Perkins (271 yards).

Defensively, Caldwell leads Woodmore with 67 tackles, including 10 sacks, followed by senior Adely Anstead (57). Kayser has five interceptions.

The Wildcats score an average of 41.0 points per game and have given up 14.2. Delta, meanwhile, is scoring an average of 40.0 points per game and giving up 15.6 per contest.

Junior quarterback Emric Friess has thrown for 834 yards and eight scores. Junior running back Marcus Nagel has rushed for 1,396 yards and 24 TDs. Senior wide receiver Vincent Martinez has 328 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Gunner Taylor leads a balanced Delta defense with 27 stops. Nagel has four tackles for loss and an interception. Jensyn Gillen has 24 tackles, including three for loss.

After earning first-round byes last week, nine Toledo-area teams get back to action on Friday.

Division I

In the largest division in Ohio, Whitmer and Perrysburg rested last week after earning one of the top four seeds.

Whitmer (9-1) hosts Hilliard Darby (7-4), while Perrysburg (9-1) hosts Galloway Westland (8-3).

The Panthers, who earned the No. 1 seed in Region 2, won the Northern Lakes League Buckeye Division title outright with a 28-14 win at Perrysburg on Oct. 23.

Hilliard Darby, the No. 8 seed, defeated Miamisburg 44-14 last week to advance.

Also in Division I, No. 3 seed Perrysburg plays No. 6 Galloway Westland (8-3). The Yellow Jackets won their first nine games, including a 41-13 win over Clay (8-2) in Week 8. Westland knocked out St. John's Jesuit 16-10 last Friday.

Division II

Central Catholic and Clay both earned first-round byes in Division II.

The Fighting Irish (8-2) are the top seed in Region 6 and host No. 8 Avon Lake (6-5). Avon Lake shut out Waite 44-0 in the opening round.

Central Catholic, which was ranked No. 5 in the final state poll, is seeking a seventh state championship. This is the 23rd consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Greg Dempsey, who has led the Irish to a 62-19 postseason record with five state titles.

In their last game, the Irish posted a 34-7 win over Warren De La Salle to secure a share of the Catholic High School League Central Division championship alongside Michigan powerhouse Detroit Catholic Central (8-1 overall, 5-1 CHSL).

Central and Avon Lake have met four times in the postseason, with Central holding a 3-1 advantage.

The winner of this year’s game will advance to face either Clay or Fremont Ross.

Those two NLL schools collide at Clay’s Memorial Stadium in Oregon.

Clay (8-2) earned the No. 4 seed and had last Friday off, while Fremont Ross beat Southview 42-14 to advance.

The Little Giants won the NLL Cardinal with a 5-0 record, and Clay was third in the NLL Buckeye (3-2).

Division V

Eastwood (9-1), the No. 3 seed in Region 18, hosts No. 11 Port Clinton (9-2). The Eagles won the Northern Buckeye Conference (7-0). The Redskins beat Margaretta 17-14 last Friday.

Archbold (9-1), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 5 Bluffton (9-2). The Blue Streaks finished second in the NWOAL (6-1) behind Liberty Center.

Division VI

The No. 1 ranked and defending state champion Liberty Center Tigers (10-0) earned the top seed in Region 22 and host No. 9 Paulding (9-2).

Division VII

North Baltimore (9-1) also earned a bye as the No. 4 seed in Region 26 , hosting No. 5 Sycamore Mohawk (10-1).

Here is a look at the other area teams in action in Week 2 of the playoffs:

Division II

• No. 7 seed Findlay (7-4) at No. 2 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

Division IV

• No. 5 Otsego (8-3) at No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (8-2)

Division VI

• No. 12 Patrick Henry (8-3) at No. 4 Columbus Grove (9-1)

Division VII

• No. 7 Gibsonburg (6-5) at No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon (10-0)

Michigan

Division 2

• Bedford (8-2) at Grosse Pointe South (9-1)

Division 7

• Whiteford (8-2) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (9-1)