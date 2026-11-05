Man accused in fatal shooting outside Toledo homeless shelter found incompetent to stand trial

A man accused of killing another man outside St. Paul’s Community Center late last year has been found incompetent to stand trial in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Ian English on Tuesday ordered Al Alim Zaki-El, 58, transferred to Northwest Ohio Behavioral Healthcare’s Toledo campus after two doctors’ reports advised a “substantial probability” exists that he could be restored to competency within a year if provided a course of mental-health treatment.

Mr. Zaki-El was arrested Jan. 26 for the Dec. 26 shooting death of Andrew Shively, 36, outside the homeless shelter on 13th Street. Authorities said upon his arrest that he lived in Detroit, although the Feb. 4 indictment charging him with alternative counts of murder and felonious assault listed his residence as St. Paul’s.

The judge’s order followed reports submitted to the court Sept. 20 by Timothy Wynkoop and Sunday by Dr. Jonathan Sirkin that found Mr. Zaki-El incapable of assisting with his own defense.

The judge continued Mr. Zaki-El’s bond at $1.25 million and directed the hospital to advise the court if his condition deteriorates.