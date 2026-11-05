Takeaways from Toledo football’s road win at Sacramento State

In a game where on paper Toledo football was supposed to sprint past Sacramento State, it instead stumbled to the finish line to win 20-17 Wednesday.

The Rockets found themselves down by three points at halftime and recorded 60 total passing yards in the contest. Toledo’s dominant defense paired with a dominant run game, however, was enough to keep the Rockets (7-2, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) in championship contention.

The Rockets rushed for 230 net yards and a late third-quarter touchdown by running back Autavius Ison ultimately put the game out of reach. Defensively, they had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Here are three takeaways from Toledo’s road win at Sacramento State on Wednesday.

Rockets’ defensive line is good enough to single-handedly win games

Toledo’s defense ranks third in the MAC (314.4 yards per game) and unlike previous years where the unit was led by its secondary, the defensive line has stood out, especially in league play.

The Rockets have 19 team sacks after adding another five in their victory over the Hornets. Junior defensive end Andrew Zock added one to lead the MAC with nine, but to further show Toledo’s depth and versatility at the position, all five of its sacks came from different players on the defensive line.

The Rockets have also been dominant in stopping the run in MAC play, allowing fewer than 50 net rushing yards to two of its past three opponents. They allowed its lowest total since 2015 when it only gave up eight to Sacramento State, limiting freshman running back Isaiah Ene to one yard on 12 carries.

Toledo’s offense continues to excel in the red zone

Going 3-for-3 against the Hornets, the Rockets have scored a touchdown or field goal on 20 of 21 red zone attempts in MAC play, which ranks second in the league and eighth nationally ahead of No. 1 Miami (Fla.) (39 of 42) and No. 2 Georgia (35 of 39).

Toledo got on the board in the first quarter Wednesday when junior quarterback John Alan Richter found senior wide receiver Anthony Simpson for an 18-yard touchdown. Senior place-kicker Reice Griffith then made a 34-yard field goal and Ison ran for a 19-yard touchdown — both in the third quarter.

The Rockets have 14 touchdowns and Griffith is 6-for-6 on field goal tries in the red zone this season. They have only one red zone turnover, coming in their 34-14 road win over Eastern Michigan in Week 7.

Offensive line injuries might be catching up to Toledo

Having been down starters all season, the Rockets trotted out their sixth different offensive line combination already in 2026. Players playing unfamiliar positions turned into issues Wednesday.

The unit, which had surrendered just three sacks in its first seven games, gave up six in Toledo’s past two, forcing Richter to make faster throws and move out of the pocket — both situations where he has made mistakes so far this season.

Despite Wednesday’s passing game woes, the Rockets’ offensive line dominated in run blocking. Running backs CJ Miller and Ison both recorded more than 100 yards, averaging more than five yards per carry, marking the second time this season Toledo has had two 100-yard rushers in a game.

The Rockets will next face Massachusetts (5-4, 2-3 MAC) at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Glass Bowl.