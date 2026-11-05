DeWine warns against stripping powers from incoming Gov. Amy Acton

COLUMBUS — The Ohio General Assembly should not rush to pass legislation diminishing the power of the governor following Dr. Amy Acton’s win on Tuesday night, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.

“I just don’t think that’s appropriate,” the governor told reporters after delivering remarks at the Impact Ohio Post-General Election Conference in Columbus.

“I don’t think any governor is going to approve anything — whether Democrat or Republican — that would dramatically change the powers of the governor,” Mr. DeWine said. “But look, I have no idea that they want to do that. I’ve not heard that from them at all.”

Dr. Acton defeated Republican opponent Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday, and she will be the first Democratic governor in Ohio since Ted Strickland was elected in 2006.

State Sen. Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), who will likely serve as Ohio Senate president in 2027, said he’s not aware of any plans to pass legislation to limit the powers of the governor during the upcoming lame-duck session.

“We haven’t had any discussions on that,” Mr. Reineke said. “We just need to see what’s on the agenda of the president and the speaker.”

State Sen. Bill DeMora (D., Columbus), who is running to become the next Ohio Senate minority leader, said he hopes Republicans don’t try to pass any bills limiting the governor’s power.

“If the legislature tries to take away the governor’s powers, then Governor-elect Acton should just tell them, ‘Listen, I’m going to veto everything in the budget that you guys want in every one of your districts, and you can’t do a damn thing about it because you’re not going to be able to override my veto,’” Mr. DeMora said.

Ohio House Republicans lost their supermajority on Tuesday night, so they will not be able to unilaterally override any veto issued by the governor.

“If they want to play hardball, then we have to play hardball,” Mr. DeMora said. “I’m old school, and I’m not one to shy away from a fight. So if they want to do this to Governor-elect Acton and take away powers every other governor in the state of Ohio has had, then there are going to be repercussions for that, and the bill’s going to be due on Jan. 2.”

The Ohio House and the Ohio Senate have voting sessions scheduled for next Tuesday. Both chambers have four total voting sessions scheduled for the rest of 2026.

It would not be unprecedented for a state legislature to pass bills in a lame-duck session to weaken the office of the governor after the election of a Democrat. In 2018, Wisconsin state lawmakers passed bills limiting the incoming governor’s powers, and former Gov. Scott Walker signed them. Similar actions have also been taken in North Carolina in recent years.

Bipartisan cooperation possible

Mr. Reineke said he recently spoke with Dr. Acton and congratulated her on her victory.

“On behalf of the Senate, we’re looking forward to working with her on any issues that come up,” he said. “We’re all trying to collaborate and be cooperative on all of the issues that affect Ohioans.”

Mr. Reineke said work-force development and energy policy are issues where legislative Republicans can definitely work with Dr. Acton.

“We’ve got to continue our plan of bringing this together so our kids are better trained for the jobs that are out there,” he said.

On energy, Mr. Reineke said he is looking forward to collaborating with Dr. Acton and other Democrats to ensure the state can meet its generation needs.

Mr. DeMora said he’s hopeful that Republican senators will have more serious conversations with Democrats with the shift in power.

“I’m willing to work with anybody,” he said. “I might be the most vocal person out there blasting them, but most of them — including Sen. Reineke — come to my office after sessions to drink bourbon because I’m the chair of the bourbon caucus.”

Mr. DeMora said Republicans will have to work in a bipartisan manner if they want to get anything done.

“They’ve been ramming stuff down our throats because they can,” he said. “I think now that we have a governor and a veto override-proof House, they have to talk to us now.”

DeWine predicts moderate leadership

Dr. Acton is likely to continue Ohio’s tradition of moderate state government leadership, Mr. DeWine said.

“During my lifetime at least, and I think probably before, every Ohio governor has governed either from the center-right or from the center-left,” he said. “I have every expectation that Governor-elect Acton will do the same, and she will be consistent with that long, long tradition of Democrats and Republicans in the state of Ohio who govern either from the center-left or the center-right.”

The governor said Ohioans like moderate leadership because it provides stability.

“I’ve spent the last eight years trying to get companies to come into Ohio, and stability and some predictability is something that is very, very valuable,” he said.

Dr. Acton served as director of the Ohio Department of Health under Gov. DeWine, and she expressed moderate views on the campaign trail.

Mr. DeWine said he has spoken with Dr. Acton following her victory, noting that First Lady Fran DeWine gave the governor-elect and incoming First Gentleman Eric Acton a tour of the governor’s residence on Wednesday night.

“It’s in everyone’s interest that the new administration be successful,” Mr. DeWine said. “We’re going to do everything we can ... to give that new administration as much information as we can.”

Dr. Acton launched her transition website, govelectacton.com, on Thursday. She also announced that John Haseley will serve as her transition chairman.

Mr. Haseley, who was a senior adviser on Dr. Acton’s gubernatorial campaign team, previously served as chief of staff for Ted Strickland in both the governor’s office and in Congress. He has also worked with former U.S. Sen. John Glenn and former Gov. Dick Celeste.