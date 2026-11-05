Another lawsuit filed over North Toledo chemical leak

Another lawsuit been filed in the aftermath of last month’s airborne chemical leak from MC Tank Transport in North Toledo.

The latest case involves eight plaintiffs of record.

Molly A. Ebraheim, an attorney representing them, said more are likely to be added as part of an amended complaint.

“We are not bringing it as a class action. We are bringing it as a multi-plaintiff claims case,” she said. “Our clients are just choosing to bring their own individual claims.”

Ms. Ebraheim is one of three attorneys in the Maumee office of Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy Co. who are working on that case.

A 19-page complaint they filed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court states that each of their clients “suffered harm different in kind from that suffered by the general public, including displacement costs, lost wages, medical treatment, and property impacts.”

The plaintiffs are Larry Sanchez, Kenyada Hooks, Kapreece Sims, Eric Walker, Bryan Smith, Felix Abalos, Michael Sims, and Timothy Myers. All are from Toledo except Michael Sims, who lives in Sacramento, and Mr. Myers, who lives in Eastlake, Ohio.

The latter two were traveling through Toledo when the release began on the night of Oct. 20, and were staying at an Alexis Road hotel.

The defendants are MC Tank Transport and the company that acquired it in March, 2025, Kenan Advantage Group.

Molly Hane, KAG spokesman, reiterated that the company will “respond through the appropriate legal channels.”

The case, originally assigned to Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Dean Mandros, has been reassigned to Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lindsay Navarre.

Judge Navarre received a request for class action certification in a lawsuit filed Oct. 21, before the leak was brought under control.

That case was filed by Toledo resident Sydney Ann Petty, “individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated,” as part of a 22-page complaint.

An order posted Thursday afternoon on Judge Navarre’s court docket states that similar cases arising from the chemical leak “should be procedurally transferred and assigned to its civil docket as related cases,” although it is not yet known if they will be consolidated into one class-action case.

“The request for certification of these matters as Class Action Complaints is still under advisement, therefore, this court finds that the request to consolidate all pending related cases into one would be improper at this time,” Judge Navarre’s order states.

At least three other requests for cases to be certified as class-action lawsuits have been filed, two in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and one in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, which is based in Detroit.

Each name MC Tank Transport and Kenan Advantage Group as defendants.