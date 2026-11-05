Slope repair closes lane on southbound I-475 near U.S. 24

Repair of pavement dip along southbound I-475/U.S. 23 near the U.S. 24 interchange closed the right lane and shoulder after Thursday’s morning rush hour, and more work may occur there in the future.

Kelsie Hoagland, a spokesman at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Bowling Green district office, said state officials observed the formation of a dip in the roadway’s shoulder just south of Monclova Road in September and have been monitoring it ever since.

Kokosing Construction Co., which widened and rebuilt the freeway in that area several years ago, sent a crew out Thursday morning to fill in the dip so water doesn’t pool in it and cause more damage, Ms. Hoagland said. The closed lane reopened around 1 p.m.

“Our geological surveyors took samples in late October, which will be evaluated to determine if further action is needed,” she said.

Any further repair will wait until spring, and there is no safety concern, the ODOT spokesman said.

Kokosing made the repair Thursday at ODOT’s request. If further action is deemed necessary, “several factors would be evaluated to determine whether or not ODOT is responsible for the cost,” Ms. Hoagland said.