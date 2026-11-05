Photo gallery: Turkey Drop

Residents gathered for a Turkey Drop fundraiser on Thursday at the Wood County Museum in Bowling Green.

Inspired by the WKRP in Cincinnati episode “Turkeys Away,” 300 foam turkeys were dropped by two drones from Toledo Aerial Media during the Turkey Drop fundraiser.

Each turkey was sold for $50 and prizes were determined on how close each turkey landed near the targets. Cash prizes as high $1,000 were awarded as well as frozen turkeys, and swag bags.

Proceeds go to the Wood County Historical Society to help support educational programs, future exhibits, and collections management.

Click the image above to view the entire gallery.