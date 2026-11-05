Old West End shooting lawsuit may be just the beginning, lawyers say

Lawyers for the man suing the city of Toledo and Lucas County for wrongful arrest after the Old West End Festival shooting said Thursday they have now heard from others alleging wrongful prosecutions in Toledo.

Alex Bodiford, the Akron-based lawyer representing Eljay Crisp-Carr, said during a news conference on the Lucas County Courthouse steps that one goal of the $20 million federal lawsuit Crisp-Carr and his mother filed Wednesday is to stop what they believe is a pattern of civil-rights violations by Toledo police and the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We want to make sure this egregious behavior doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Mr. Bodiford said.

Crisp-Carr and his mother, April Carr, stood quietly flanking the lawyers, with Ms. Carr speaking only to confirm that the red tracksuit her son wore during the news conference was the same outfit he wore June 6 when his truck broke down in the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Mr. Bodiford said that of those who had contacted his office between the lawsuit’s filing Wednesday and the noontime event Thursday, “some we deem very credible” and further investigation is warranted.

It is likely that some of them will either join Crisp-Carr’s lawsuit as additional plaintiffs or bring their own lawsuits, he said.

Crisp-Carr’s lawsuit accuses Toledo police, and specifically lead detective Danielle Mooney, and the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office of violating his constitutional rights by arresting him without probable cause and detaining him past the time after which it became clear case evidence pointed toward a different man as one of two shooters who wounded 12 people at the June 6 festival during an exchange of gunfire.

According to both the lawsuit and his lawyers’ successful Oct. 12 motion to dismiss attempted murder and other charges for which he was indicted after the shooting, Crisp-Carr was captured on a resident’s doorbell camera wearing the red outfit while asking for help with a gas can just 20 minutes after the shooting.

Police surveillance footage from the shooting depicted a man wearing all black, including a black hooded face mask.

Mr. Bodiford said he believes Detective Mooney “rushed to judgment” because “she was under pressure to get an arrest.” That resulted in a false statement in Toledo Municipal Court about the strength of evidence against Crisp-Carr, leading to a judge denying him bond a week after his June 11 arrest.

He also said that the detective either never received or willfully ignored tips that came in to the police department’s Crime Stoppers hot line during the day before Crisp-Carr’s arrest that identified the man in black by a different name. That man so far has not been charged in the case.

The lawyer noted that only a short time elapsed between the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office’s Oct. 28 filing of a brief in opposition to dismissing the attempted murder, felonious assault, and other charges against Crisp-Carr and its call to his office the next afternoon advising of intent to dismiss those charges.

Judge Lori Olender granted the motion to dismiss Oct. 30. But Alex Walker, a Cleveland lawyer also on Crisp-Carr’s defense team, said Thursday the arrest will continue to haunt his client when he applies for jobs, seeks housing, or undergoes other background checks.

“This is something he can’t get away from,” Mr. Walker said.

“He now has to deal with an internet that has his face blasted all over it as a mass shooter, and he’ll have to deal with that for the rest of his life,” Mr. Bodiford said.

The lawsuit also noted that Crisp-Carr lived for 141 days in a Lucas County jail that has been cited repeatedly for maintenance deficiencies including a failing roof, makeshift window repairs, and plumbing leaks that spread mold.

Mr. Bodiford deferred any comment by himself or his client about that aspect of the lawsuit until an unspecified future time.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment Thursday afternoon either about the pending litigation or the status of the festival shooting investigation. The City of Toledo previously declined to comment.

Charges remain pending against Ka Nye Taylor, 20, who is charged with 20 counts of first-degree attempted murder, 21 counts of second-degree felonious assault, two counts of aggravated riot, and single counts of inducing panic and tampering with evidence. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Markel Watson, 17, is charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery and other counts for trying to snatch a bag containing a gun authorities recovered at the scene after the shooting. A hearing that could lead to his case being transferred to adult court is scheduled for Nov. 20.