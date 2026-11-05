Southbound I-75 to have just 1 lane this weekend south of Monroe

LA SALLE, Mich. — Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane just south of Monroe this weekend while a new traffic pattern is painted on the roadway, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

I-75 has been reduced to two lanes each way between Dunbar Road and Exit 9 (South Otter Creek Road) for most of the year for reconstruction of the northbound lanes. An additional southbound lane will close at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, MDOT said.

This weekend’s work will allow southbound traffic to be restored to its normal configuration after crews shift northbound traffic back to its rebuilt lanes, which started Thursday. Three closed interchange ramps on the northbound side also are reopening, said Aaron Jenkins, a spokesman at the department’s district office in Jackson, Mich.

The southbound lanes’ reconstruction will require a similar traffic pattern using the northbound side next year.