Slope repair closes lane on southbound I-475 near U.S. 24

Repair of a slipping slope along southbound I-475/U.S. 23 near the U.S. 24 interchange closed the right lane and shoulder after Thursday’s morning rush hour, and more work may occur there in the future.

Kelsie Hoagland, a spokesman at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Bowling Green district office, said state officials observed the formation of a dip in the roadway and guardrail just south of Monclova Road at least several weeks ago and have been monitoring it ever since.

Kokosing Construction Co., which widened and rebuilt the freeway in that area several years ago, sent a crew out Thursday morning to investigate and make an initial repair, Ms. Hoagland said.

The intent was to make at least a temporary repair before winter sets in, then evaluate what additional work might be needed in the spring, she said.

The exit to U.S. 24 remained open, but traffic using it needed to slow down to make a relatively sharp turn after the work site.

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