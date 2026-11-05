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Ottawa Hills

Photo gallery: New inclusive playspace at Ottawa Hills Elementary

By PHILLIP L. KAPLAN,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0xL5_1GnJcxj700

Families attended the opening of Ottawa Hills schools' new inclusive playspace, Charley’s Playground, at Ottawa Hills Elementary on Wednesday.

The all inclusive playground features accessible structures and safe surfacing for younger children.

Click through the images above to view the full gallery.

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