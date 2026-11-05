New Toledo center aims to strengthen region’s nonprofits

A new center in downtown Toledo aims to give nonprofits access to the knowledge and support they need to strengthen their organizations.

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation opened its Center for Nonprofit Excellence this week. The center is gearing up to offer northwest Ohio nonprofits programming in leadership, governance, strategic planning, financial management, fund-raising, technology, marketing and communications, and artificial intelligence.

Kate Sommerfeld, the foundation’s president and CEO, said the opening was about more than a new space.

“Our nonprofits are the heartbeat of this community. They are on the ground every day making it happen,” she said. “Our community does not thrive without them, and so we’re just really, really honored and thrilled to be able to give them a platform to make it happen.”

Located at 300 Madison Ave., Suite 270, the 5,000-square-foot center includes a boardroom, a conference room, three offices, workstations, and a training room that can accommodate up to 45 people.

The center aims to connect nonprofits with leadership development, strategic resources, and opportunities to collaborate, with the goal of strengthening the sector and creating lasting community impact.

The foundation considers it a privilege to support nonprofits by creating a space for them to grow and thrive, Ms. Sommerfeld said.

Early in the effort, leaders engaged nonprofits of all sizes, gathering input on the support they were seeking.

“We spent about a year listening to nonprofits and saying, ‘What is it that you need?’” Ms. Sommerfeld said. “One, they wanted a physical space. It’s one thing to bump into each other in the coffee shop, but to have this intentional space where you can interact with people that you might not socially see.”

The other priorities nonprofits identified were a clear path for leadership development and more opportunities to connect and collaborate across sectors.

Aly Sterling, the center’s executive director, said the endeavor aims to provide tailored support that reflects nonprofits’ varying sizes and resources.

“It can’t be one size fits all,” she said. “You can’t do a workshop for marketing and think it’s going to hit a large organization the same way it’s going to hit a small one.”

Leaders also wanted to build relationships across the nonprofit community.

“They want to be in proximity to one another. That was like the biggest aha to me,” Ms. Sterling said.

To address those needs, the center plans to offer drop-in clinics, on-demand coaching, peer groups, and leadership tracks shaped by the feedback.

Ms. Sterling described nonprofits as vital to quality of life, economic growth, and community health, and she said they deserve the best possible support.

“That is exactly what this center exists to deliver and we also intend to deliver on it forever,” she said.

Ms. Sterling announced the Center for Nonprofit Excellence Fund, an endowment intended to sustain the center’s operations in perpetuity. The center is launching an $11 million campaign to establish it.

Ms. Sommerfeld said the effort to create the new space was guided by four strategic priorities: inspiring greater generosity, creating greater impact, strengthening operational excellence, and remaining best in class.

“It feels like a long time coming,” she said. “Almost two years ago, our board started planning around our strategic plan and our vision for the community. Many of those conversations centered on what it takes to make the region strong.”

Training and programming are set to begin in 2027 and will be free to nonprofits.

In the future, she said, the center may offer fee-based shared services, such as strategic planning, fractional chief financial officer support, and human resources.

The effort traces back to a shared vision among the Stranahan Foundation, the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Toledo to create a center for excellence. The new center brings that vision forward.

“Our community is so incredible. At any and every point when we have a need, our community rises to that occasion,” she said. “This work started 25 years ago, and here we are bringing it forward and really elevating it.”

Brad Toft, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toledo, said nonprofits need accessible training and support. He noted that nonprofit work is increasingly complex, with staff facing significant training and compliance demands.

“We haven’t had a location where training and support for the work of a nonprofit happens, and this is going to make that so accessible,” he said.