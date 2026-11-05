Sarnie's Deli shines with delicious takeout

Sarnie’s Deli & Pantry in downtown Toledo is set up perfectly as a lunch spot, with a menu full of sandwiches and salads.

According to its Facebook page, the bread is baked daily, the salads and sauces are made using local ingredients, and the cookies are baked from scratch. The attention to quality was noticeable during our visits, with everything tasting fresh and well-made. It’s a newer restaurant in the downtown area, but based on our experiences, we hope it sticks around for a long time.

614 Adams St.419-654-6655Dine-in/takeout8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-FridayYes$-$$MC, V, D, AE

The first thing we tried was Turkey Avocado ($12), with in-house roasted turkey, avocado, muenster cheese, and pesto mayo on sourdough. It was generously sized, the bread was grilled to perfection, and the toppings were bursting out the sides.

We also had Sarnies Chicken Cutlet Caesar ($14), which comes with Sarnies cajun-seasoned chicken cutlet, chopped Romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing on a hoagie roll. It was excellent — the chicken cutlet was giant, juicy, and seasoned wonderfully, the lettuce was there without being too overpowering, and the bread was very good. The only issue we had was that it seemed like it could have used more dressing, but I would definitely order it again.

The last meal we ordered Mega Wrap ($5.50), which is a grilled tortilla with refried beans, a hashbrown patty, fried egg, sausage, cheese, and bang bang sauce. Folded up like a Crunchwrap from Taco Bell with the ingredients layered nicely inside, this seems like a perfect way to start out the day. My dining companion was unsure on if she was a fan of the beans being included, but they were not overwhelming and you can always get it without them if you’d like.

We also got a side of Chips (Fries) ($4.50), one topped with cheese and bacon ($1.50). The fries are cooked nicely, and they come with a lovely curry mayo sauce, but we all agreed they were a bit on the salty side, especially the ones topped with cheese and bacon.

On our second visit, we again got sides of fries, and this time they were noticeably less salty, so we’re guessing they were just from the bottom of the batch last time, or got double salted. It doesn’t seem to be an ongoing issue, which is a relief. The curry sauce still was a standout.

For sandwiches, we started with the Roast Beef & Cheddar ($12), My dining companion said it fit the bill nicely, coming on whole grain bread with thin slices of roast beef and sharp cheddar cheese, topped by onions and a piquant spread that is perhaps a touch heavy on the Parmesan. You can get it grilled or not, but either way it’s a filling meal.

We also tried the Spicy Hoagie ($12), which is roast chicken, thick cut bacon, banana peppers, pepper jack cheese, hoagie sauce, and mayo on a French baguette.

I went with the Reuben ($12), which is corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Sarnies 1000 Island Dressing on grilled marble rye bread. It was quite nice, with plenty of corned beef and sauerkraut, and the bread was excellent. It again could have used a bit more sauce, so next time I might order it with extra, but overall it’s a very solid Reuben sandwich.

We also ordered Tony’s Italian ($12), which is salami, mortadella, banana peppers, olive oil, and provolone cheese on ciabatta bread. The fillings were phenomenal, and the bread was also quite good, but pretty tough to bite into. We definitely regret not getting this one grilled, but we would still absolutely order it again.

We finished things off with three cookies — A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cookie ($3.50), a Cookies and Cream cookie ($3.50), and a Salted Caramel Cookie ($3.50).

The Reese’s cookie had huge chunks of peanut butter cup inside, the Cookies and Cream was filled with crushed-up Oreo cookies, and the Salted Caramel was, as the name implies, stuffed with gooey bits of salted caramel. They were all quite good, and huge, and a nice way to finish off the lunch.

Overall, Sarnies is a great place to grab a bite to each if you need something quick in downtown. It seems more geared toward to-go orders, but there’s still plenty of places to sit and eat if you’d rather go that route.

Everything is high-quality and prepared fresh, and we didn’t try a single thing that we didn’t like.