Coroner's rulings: 11/5

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled in the following deaths:

Susan Kosakowski, 64, of Toledo, Sept. 28, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accident, blunt-force head and upper extremity injuries exacerbating comorbidities from a fall at home.

Paul Krouse, 90, of Fort Jennings, Ohio, Oct. 2, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accident, blunt-force trauma and complications, deceased drove off roadway and struck a fixed object in the 20200 block of State Rt. 189 in Fort Jennings, Ohio.

Lucille Lentz, 98, of Holland, Oct. 1, at Ebeid Hospice Center, Sylvania. Accident, blunt trauma with left femur (hip) fracture (1 week) from a fall at home.

Marquitia Galloway, 49, of Toledo, Oct. 8, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accident, aortic dissection (hours) from using an illicit drug at home.

Elizabeth Richardson, 83, of Bowling Green, Oct. 11, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accident, complications of blunt trauma with right femur (hip) fracture (9 days) from a fall at home.

Lisa Robinson, 59, of Toledo, Oct. 16, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Accident, multiple blunt-force injuries as a restrained front-seat passenger in a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle in the 400 block of W. Dussel Drive, Maumee.

Mary Rosser, 84, of Lambertville, Oct. 6, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accident, blunt head trauma with subdural hematoma (4 days) from a fall at home.

Terrance Scott, 37, of Toledo, Oct. 7, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Homicide, multiple gunshot wounds, shot by other person(s) in the 1100 block of Campbell St.

Erica Scully, 34, of Toledo, Aug. 14, at home. Accident, solvent vapor (l, l-difluoroethane) toxicity.

Joshua Seeman, 34, of Toledo, Oct. 3, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Accident, multiple blunt-force injuries as an unhelmeted motorcyclist involved in a collision with an auto in the 1200 block of S. Reynolds Rd.

Michael Silverstein, 69, of Toledo, Oct. 17, at home. Suicide, gunshot wound of the head.

Terry Slaughterbeck, 66, of Toledo, Oct. 2, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Accident, blunt head trauma with acute on chronic subdural hematoma (days) from unwitnessed incidents at home.

Jessica Smith, 44, of Toledo, Sept. 26, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Suicide, gunshot wound to the head at home.

Jermaine Smith, 52, Oct. 4, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Homicide, gunshot wound of the torso, shot by another in the 700 block of Boles Drive.

John Worcester, 84, of Perrysburg, Sept. 25, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accident, blunt trauma with cervical and lumbar spine injuries (13 days) from a fall at home.