To the editor: Diocese chose debt of Stritch over kids

I find it appalling that the Catholic Diocese of Toledo somehow has plenty of money for cathedral renovations and a new “spiritual” center but doesn’t have the money to support Cardinal Stritch or at least have its students finish the school year.

The church should be about its people, not the buildings it occupies and these recent actions are a violation of that ministry.

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As Stritch leaders went to the diocese time and time again for help and support they were met with only one issue and one message — pay your “debt” to the diocese. Somehow even though Stritch was “owned” by the diocese the church leaders took the stand that money was “loaned” to Stritch and needed to be repaid and so still felt money was owed by Stritch to enhance their coffers.

In what world that makes sense? I have no idea.

From my view the priority of this Catholic Church is clear and consistent: look good instead of be good.

When the diocese of Toledo leaders watch their flock flooding away from the church and have numerous parishes closing, especially on the east side and wonder why, there will be only one place to look — in the mirror. We should be bound by only one rule in all of our dealings “what would Jesus do?”

My opinion is that Jesus wouldn’t care about a new rose colored canopy over an altar but he would care about the kids who came to our school, especially from the families on the east side, for an education, community, support, engagement, and belonging and were sent away. The decades of Cardinal Stritch administrators, faculty, students, alumni, board members, and community who kept the faith, believed in the diocese, built an outstanding experience, legacy, and tradition at Stritch, and followed and engaged in partnership with the diocese to do so — have been left in the dust. It could have and should have been so much different.

TIM CROAK

Cardinal Stritch

Class of 1978

Toledo

Save election costs, vote by mail

Each election in Ohio costs Ohio taxpayers an enormous amount of money. If the state of Ohio began using only mail ballots the cost of elections would be dramatically reduced. Funds for the many hundreds of poll workers, their training and hours worked, the cost of maintaining and updating polling equipment at each polling site, and the distribution and collection of polling equipment for each polling location would be totally eliminated.

Eight states — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington — and the District of Columbia allow all elections to be conducted entirely by mail. In 2005 the Washington State Legislature established voting by mail as a permanent option of the election process for all elections, allowing counties to choose. In 2011, with 38 of 39 counties switching to voting by mail, the Washington Legislature now requires voting by mail statewide.

Imagine what the state could accomplish with that money. The savings could be spent on Ohio schools, and other Ohio state initiatives that are currently underfunded.

BRIAN TOMKO

Maumee