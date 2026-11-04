Toledo voters reject public safety tax, approve school levy; results mixed for suburban schools

Toledo voters rejected the city’s proposed public safety income tax increase but approved a levy for Toledo schools, while voters in some suburban school districts turned down requests for funding.

Toledo’s quarter-percent income tax increase to support public safety was rejected by 54.04 percent of voters. Toledo Public Schools was granted a levy with 55.86 percent of the vote.

Voters in Maumee and Springfield rejected income tax levies for those school districts. In Maumee 51.71 percent voted no, and in Springfield 52.37 percent voted no. Sylvania voters approved an income tax increase for Sylvania schools, with 60.20 percent in favor.

In Oregon, voters passed a prohibition on data centers with 60.69 percent in favor. Sylvania’s proposal limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement was voted down by 50.04 percent of voters — a margin of eight votes.

Imagination Station was granted a renewal of its property tax levy with 57.86 percent in favor, and voters approved the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s increase with 53 percent in favor.