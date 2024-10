Monday Memories: Demonic duo might have kept Halloween pranksters at bay in 1976

Homemade Halloween costumes were common in the 1970s, usually created with more than a little help from Mom and Dad.

In this 1976 Blade archive photo, John May, left, and Rob Prior, both 12, roam their south Toledo neighborhood dressed as a demon and dragon respectively. Before ready-made costumes became the rage, designing Halloween costumes often became a family project, resulting in fantastical, imaginative creations. Rob’s parents, Mr. And Mrs. Alan Prior spent about 20 hours making each costume, fashioned from felt and other materials. They sculptured the demon and dragon heads from papier-mache.

