    Program helps individuals stay sober, rebuild their lives

    By By SHEILA HOWARD / BLADE STAFF WRITER,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRUuF_0wPAeiCe00

    Just two and a half years ago, Sierra Laughlin was incarcerated and struggling with an opioid addiction.

    “I had a felony theft from UPS. When I worked there, I stole for my drug habit,” she said. “It sucked. I regret it — but I don't, because it put me here, where I am now.”

    Today, the 31-year-old is gainfully employed in the field of her choice, can pay her own bills, and just bought her dream car, a sporty Honda Civic hatchback.

    She credits her progress to Project Direct Link, a program that combines intensive therapy and a monthly medication that is administered before an individual who has used opiates is released from the Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility.

    The initiative offers an effective way to prevent opioid relapse and reincarceration by closing treatment gaps.

    “I think it's a godsend,” she said.

    “When I was in CTF, I wanted to be able to not just be released,” she said. “I said I wanted to be set up with Vivitrol injection and IOP,” she said of the Intensive Outpatient Program. “That way there's no gap from being released, because some people won't go to that first appointment.”

    OhioGuidestone, a behavioral health agency, offers PDL services in two Lucas County correctional facilities. Christopher Langenderfer, a licensed social worker and chemical dependency counselor, has been running the program for the last seven years and has seen significant success, with over 100 individuals benefiting from the services.

    “They set me down on a computer with Chris, and he did the initial assessment while I was still in custody,” Laughlin said. “They come in and give you the injection, like a month before you're released.”

    “As soon as I got home, I went to my meeting, and I showed up to IOP the first day,” she said.

    The monthly shot quiets the craving for opiates. The intensive therapy works to repair a life damaged by drug use and teaches behavioral modification tools needed to stay healthy while in recovery.

    “There's something at the jail on the third floor that says, ‘Noah didn't build the ark the day of the flood; he made sure he had a plan,’” Mr. Langenderfer said. “So, the people with the best plans are generally successful.”

    The plan starts as soon as an incarcerated person receives a release date.

    “Getting that verifiable release date is key, because you don't want to give [Vivitrol] to them too early,” he said. “You want to give it to them right before they get released so they can have a nice transition into treatment.”

    By blocking the effects that typically develop, medical detoxification produces reduced tolerance to opioids for about 28 days after administration.

    “The other really important thing to know about Vivitrol is that people have to have seven days minimum sobriety from opiates just to even get the injection,” he said.

    Intensive therapy provides individuals with a safe space for open and honest conversation, exploration, and understanding of the underlying causes and triggers of their addiction. Therapists work to equip them with vital coping skills to help manage cravings and triggers that may lead to relapse.

    Katelyn Smith, a licensed professional clinical counselor, meets with Laughlin at OhioGuidestone once a month, allowing her to share and then work through any life challenges.

    “I started working with Sierra fresh out of CTF, and my initial reaction was [that she was] somebody who wanted recovery but didn't know where to start,” Ms. Smith said. “More of her life had been spent in addiction than not.”

    The sessions also encourage essential behavioral change to help identify negative thought patterns and behaviors associated with addiction. Self-destructive habits are gradually replaced with healthier alternatives.

    “I'm a firm believer that the addiction is just a symptom of the problem, that there's always something else going on, that's just how that individual person has decided to cope with it. So it's always a bigger picture than just using,” Ms. Smith said.

    While the program serves a great need for those in recovery, individuals sticking to the plan by staying consistent with their medication-assisted treatment and fully engaging in therapy is ultimately what leads to their success, the experts said.

    After being turned down from 18 potential prospects, Laughlin recently landed employment in addiction recovery services, a job that allows her to help others the way she has been helped.

    “I have a job in the field I wanted to be in all along,” she said. “It's actually stressful at times because these people are days, maybe not even a week clean, but — I've been there,” she said. “They like the fact that some of us are actually in recovery because we get it.”

    Her future career plans include acquiring a chemical dependency counselor assistant certification and ultimately studying for a degree in social work.

    “I have people saying ‘thank you’ to me all the time. I like being able to help people,” she said. “I think it's a perfect fit.”

    For more information about the PDL program or more on Laughlin’s story, visit ohioguidestone.org/project-direct-link-sierras-story/

