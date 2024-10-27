Hendel: October welcomes Halloween fetes fit for two- and four-legged celebrants

EYE of newt or pickled fingers? Halloween is nearly here and many folks had a head start on celebrating the eve of All Saints' Day.

Do you have your candy ready for trick or treaters on Oct. 31?

HALLOWEEN NOIR at the Toledo Club on Oct. 12 was a spooky good time amid the eerie Gothic atmosphere. Costumed guests at the black tie event walked past a classic car into the lobby decorated with a full size Victorian “hearse”, a skull-lit ceiling, candelabras, and much more.

Classical, contemporary tunes and a few creepy ones, too, filled the air.

Eileen Eddy was chairman of the event which went on ‘til the witching hour – midnight.

Many enjoyed being entertained with psychics readings, grazing, drinking and dancing, anything from the cupid shuffle to the waltz, which made for a fun evening, said Eddy.

Among the guests were Anita Crane and Brad Smith, Tracy Lustic and Kathy Dowd, David Karmol, Joan and Dennis Tobias, Joanne Horen and Colin Horen, and Jo Champion and Celia Regimbal .

HALLOWEEN can be spooky for furry friends. Make sure your pet is secured so it cannot follow trick or treaters out of the door or get upset at costumed visitors.

Many animal shelters recently celebrated anniversaries:

AN ANIMAL Masquerade and Moore, sponsored by the Moore Family celebrated the 35th anniversary of Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation.

The event, on Oct. 16 at The Pinnacle, enticed guests to attend in animal themed costumes so there were animal costumes, masks and animal print attire.

The evening included a Wildlife Meet & Greet of some of the Nature’s Nursery Animal Ambassadors native to our area; silent and live auctions of unique items; and raffles and games including a 50/50 raffle, a wine bottle ring toss and more.

Tasty hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar sated appetites and quenched thirsts.

The $25,000 netted supports the center’s mission of rescuing and rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife.

Over 3,600 sick, injured and orphaned wild animals are rescued each year and over the past 35 years, Nature’s Nursery has saved over 50,000 wild animals, said Allison Aey , Executive Director. “The Animal Masquerade is not only a fun and festive way to raise awareness, but it's also a reminder of the vital role wildlife plays in our ecosystem.”

A TAIL-WAGGING good time was had at the 2nd Annual Bark and Brew on Sept. 21 at Perrysburg Animal Hospital/The Barn where Planned Pethood Inc. celebrated its 45th Anniversary.

It was an afternoon of fun as pet owners and their well-behaved dogs on leashes strolled about. And no worries about missing college football as it was streamed and projected on the wall for all sports fans to enjoy.

Co-hosted by Three Dog Bakery - Perrysburg, the family-friendly and dog-friendly event featured a variety of activities including an adoption event for dogs looking for their forever homes and a silent auction with an array of items for humans and pets.

Many local businesses and artisan vendors were on hand:

Dr. Sam - Chiropractor/Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner at Perrysburg Animal Hospital; Heatherdowns Chiropractic Wellness Center; Krystal - Clairvoyant/Empath; Pet Nutrition by Carey at Perrysburg Animal Hospital; Three Dog Bakery; Tiffany - Pet Psychic; Tree of Life Pet Cremation; Glass Gardens by Jess; Doodle Bean Coffee; Nothing Bundt Cakes; and Vintage Pearl Custom Creations. Planned Pethood merchandise was also on sale.

Swingin Weiners food truck offered eats and The Icy Paw offered refreshing beverages.

Earnest Brew Works sold icy cold beers.

A photo station courtesy of Trumbull Photography, offered memory photos with canine companions.

An estimated $2,000 was raised.

Planned Pethood, Inc., established in 1979, is a non-profit foster-based animal rescue program to reduce the overpopulation and suffering of dogs and cats through education and low-cost spay-neuter programs, and to rescue and place adoptable dogs and cats into good, permanent homes.

NOT spooky, but informative was the celebration of the International Day of the Girl (IDG), recognized by the United Nations General Assembly for the rights of girls and the unique challenges they face globally.

The event was Oct. 12 (the national holiday is annually celebrated on Oct. 11) at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library in downtown Toledo at the Empowering the Next Generation: 2024 Youth Forum organized by Women of Toledo and Young Women of Toledo, along with their partners including the City of Toledo and Taylor Automotive Family and others.

The theme “Invest in Our Youth: Our Leadership, Our Well-Being” focused on civic engagement, community involvement, and human rights education, aiming to empower young people to lead change and protect their rights. The free event was open to ages 12 to 26.

The forum included a speaker, a breakout session, youth panelists and more.

Young musicians from the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestra added artistic culture. Storytellers from the “A Seat at the Table” exhibition were informative.

The fast paced afternoon also included activity tables from the Imagination Station, GirlsHUB, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and the Center for International Student Programming.

Women of Toledo (WOT), a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, to emulate, educate, engage, and empower through diversity and inclusion while advocating for women’s economic empowerment.