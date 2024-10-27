2024 OHSAA football playoffs: Here are Toledo area’s first-round matchups

The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Saturday published the final playoff region ratings.

Here is a look at Round 1 of the playoffs for Toledo-area teams. Teams have until 10 a.m. Sunday to challenge the ratings.

Michigan qualifiers will be announced Sunday.

DIVISION I

■ No. 2 Whitmer (8-2) vs. No. 15 Cleveland John Marshall (2-8)

■ No. 3 Perrysburg (8-2) vs. No. 14 Medina (2-8)

■ No. 10 Findlay (4-6) at No. 7 Lakewood St. Edward (5-5)

DIVISION II

■ No. 3 Anthony Wayne (10-0) vs. No. 14 Cleveland Rhodes (5-4)

■ No. 6 Clay (8-2) vs. No. 11 Sandusky (6-4)

■ No. 10 St. Francis (7-3) at No. 7 Avon Lake (6-4)

■ No. 13 Start (7-3) at No. 4 North Ridgeville (8-2)

■ No. 15 Fremont Ross (5-5) at No. 2 Medina Highland (10-0).

DIVISION III

■ No. 1 Central Catholic (9-1) vs. No. 16 Rocky River Lutheran West (2-8)

■ No. 5 Maumee (8-2) vs. No. 12 Lexington (5-5)

■ No. 11 Bowling Green (6-4) at No. 6 Defiance (6-4)

DIVISION IV

■ No. 11 Otsego (5-5) at No. 6 Clyde (7-3)

■ No. 13 Napoleon (5-5) at No. 4 Lorain Clearview (8-2)

DIVISION V

■ No. 2 Liberty Center (10-0) vs. No. 15 Utica (4-6)

■ No. 3 Oak Harbor (10-0) vs. No. 14 Fredericktown (5-5).

■ No. 5 Eastwood (9-1) vs. No. 12 Archbold (6-4)

■ No. 7 Liberty-Benton (9-1) vs. No. 10 Fairview (7-3)

■ No. 11 Genoa (6-4) at No. 6 La Grange Keystone (9-1)

■ No. 13 Delta (6-4) at No. 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

DIVISION VI

■ No. 3 Ottawa Hills (9-1) vs. No. 14 Ashland Crestview (5-5)

■ No. 4 Patrick Henry (8-2) vs. No. 13 Evergreen (6-4)

■ No. 11 Woodmore (5-4) at No. 6 Sherwood Fairview (8-2)

DIVISION VII

■ No. 3 Gibsonburg (8-2) vs. No. 14 Arlington (5-5)

■ No. 5 Edon (9-1) vs. No. 12 McComb (7-3)

■ No. 16 North Baltimore at No. 1 Columbus Grove (10-0).