    • The Blade

    2024 OHSAA football playoffs: Here are Toledo area’s first-round matchups

    By BLADE STAFF,

    1 days ago

    The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Saturday published the final playoff region ratings.

    Here is a look at Round 1 of the playoffs for Toledo-area teams. Teams have until 10 a.m. Sunday to challenge the ratings.

    Michigan qualifiers will be announced Sunday.

    DIVISION I

    ■ No. 2 Whitmer (8-2) vs. No. 15 Cleveland John Marshall (2-8)

    ■ No. 3 Perrysburg (8-2) vs. No. 14 Medina (2-8)

    ■ No. 10 Findlay (4-6) at No. 7 Lakewood St. Edward (5-5)

    DIVISION II

    ■ No. 3 Anthony Wayne (10-0) vs. No. 14 Cleveland Rhodes (5-4)

    ■ No. 6 Clay (8-2) vs. No. 11 Sandusky (6-4)

    ■ No. 10 St. Francis (7-3) at No. 7 Avon Lake (6-4)

    ■ No. 13 Start (7-3) at No. 4 North Ridgeville (8-2)

    ■ No. 15 Fremont Ross (5-5) at No. 2 Medina Highland (10-0).

    DIVISION III

    ■ No. 1 Central Catholic (9-1) vs. No. 16 Rocky River Lutheran West (2-8)

    ■ No. 5 Maumee (8-2) vs. No. 12 Lexington (5-5)

    ■ No. 11 Bowling Green (6-4) at No. 6 Defiance (6-4)

    DIVISION IV

    ■ No. 11 Otsego (5-5) at No. 6 Clyde (7-3)

    ■ No. 13 Napoleon (5-5) at No. 4 Lorain Clearview (8-2)

    DIVISION V

    ■ No. 2 Liberty Center (10-0) vs. No. 15 Utica (4-6)

    ■ No. 3 Oak Harbor (10-0) vs. No. 14 Fredericktown (5-5).

    ■ No. 5 Eastwood (9-1) vs. No. 12 Archbold (6-4)

    ■ No. 7 Liberty-Benton (9-1) vs. No. 10 Fairview (7-3)

    ■ No. 11 Genoa (6-4) at No. 6 La Grange Keystone (9-1)

    ■ No. 13 Delta (6-4) at No. 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

    DIVISION VI

    ■ No. 3 Ottawa Hills (9-1) vs. No. 14 Ashland Crestview (5-5)

    ■ No. 4 Patrick Henry (8-2) vs. No. 13 Evergreen (6-4)

    ■ No. 11 Woodmore (5-4) at No. 6 Sherwood Fairview (8-2)

    DIVISION VII

    ■ No. 3 Gibsonburg (8-2) vs. No. 14 Arlington (5-5)

    ■ No. 5 Edon (9-1) vs. No. 12 McComb (7-3)

    ■ No. 16 North Baltimore at No. 1 Columbus Grove (10-0).

