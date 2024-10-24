UT board of trustees announces stakeholder committee for presidential search

The University of Toledo Board of Trustees is working to engage stakeholders in the search for UT’s next president.

Trustees Chairman Patrick J. Kenney announced the formation of a 23-member presidential profile committee that will be responsible for drafting the position profile for the university’s 19th president.

“This critical document will describe our university, highlighting our distinctive strengths, culture, values, and aspirations for distinguishing ourselves among our peers as we move into the future,” Mr. Kenney said. “The position profile also articulates the leadership opportunities that will define success for our next president and the skills and experiences we seek in that individual.”

Internal and external stakeholders on the committee include Randy Gardner, former Ohio Department of Higher Education chancellor; Joe Napoli, president and CEO of the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye; Zac Isaac, UT trustee; Thomas Wakefield, UT national trustee; and Kevin Bishop, UT student trustee.

Four UT vice presidents are also included: Scott Molitor, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; Bryan Blair, vice president for intercollegiate athletics and director of athletics; Frank Calzonetti, vice president for innovation and economic development; and Meghan Cunningham, vice president for marketing and communications.

Colleges and faculty on the main campus who are on the committee are Marc Seigar, dean of the college of natural sciences and mathematics; Lesley M. Berhan, associate dean for student success and strategic initiatives and associate professor in the college of engineering; and Kimberly Nigem, senior lecturer in the college of business and innovation.

The Health Science campus is represented by Dr. Imran I. Ali, interim dean of the college of medicine and life sciences; Dr. Shaza Aouthmany, emergency medicine physician and associate dean for graduate medical education in the college of medicine and life sciences; Dr. Martin C. Skie, orthopedic surgeon and chairman of the department of orthopedics; Dr. Andrew B. Casabianca, anesthesiologist, medical director of operative services and associate professor in the college of medicine and life sciences; David R. Giovannucci, professor in the college of medicine and life sciences; and Russell Smith, senior hospital administrator.

The other members of the committee are Brenda S. Lee, UT foundation president; Jerry Van Hoy, faculty senate president; Lucas Will, student government president; and Addison Kittel, graduate student association president.

Dr. Aouthmany and Mr. Calzonetti will serve as co-chairmen of the committee to ensure leadership from both UT’s academic and clinical operations.

The committee met Wednesday to begin the process.

“We are just getting the process started,” Mr. Kenney said. “We have a diverse mix of people, including faculty from both the academic and clinical side and community leaders. We hope to have the process completed by the end of June.”

“We are open to the most qualified individual,” Mr. Kenney said. “We want the best of the best, the brightest of the bright.”

The university has hired Education Executives, the same firm that helped Ohio State University identify its current president, to aid in the institution’s national search for a new president, officials announced Oct. 11.

Based in Santa Barbara, Calif., Education Executives assisted with selection processes at a number of institutions across the country, including the search that landed Ted Carter in the top job at OSU.

UT will pay Education Executives at least $212,000 for its services. The agreement sets the total fee for services at one third of the total compensation paid to the successful candidate during the first year, but no less than $200,000. Former UT President Dr. Gregory Postel’s annual salary was $541,216.

There is an additional one-time administrative fee of $12,000.

Stephen P. Ciucci, trustee and chairman of UT’s health board, said on Wednesday, “We are paying what is more or less the standard at this level.”

Mr. Kenney added, “We have an extra qualified firm, and we are getting a good value in the process.”

Mr. Ciucci said the board is looking forward to seeing who applies for the position. They are also pleased with the job UT’s Interim President Matt Schroeder has done.

“Matt is doing a fantastic job as interim president,” Mr. Ciucci said. “He is very capable, and we are fortunate to have him as a leader of the university. We have been up-front with Matt that we were going to do a national search, and he is supportive of that, and we are supportive of him as a candidate participating in the process.”

Mr. Schroeder said he would compete for the permanent position during his state of the university speech on Oct. 16.

“The board should do a national search,” he said. “ I am glad they are. And I intend to participate, compete, and succeed against what I hope is a pool of very strong candidates for this top job.”

Both Mr. Kenney and Mr. Ciucci said the top job at the university does have some challenges, but both said there are many positives as well.

“This job has particular challenges, like enrollment, and the general challenges in higher education,” Mr. Ciucci said. “We felt a national search was the right thing to do to see what type of talent we can attract here. It is a phenomenal opportunity for somebody.”

“We have many positive things, both academic and clinical here at UT,” Mr. Kenney said. “We have a history and tradition here. For me it is all about where we stand in Toledo. It is our community and city and we are proud of it.”

The board of trustees’ goal is to have the permanent president identified and in place by July 1.

Updates about the search will be shared on the presidential search website utoledo.edu/presidential-search as appropriate. Nominations for the position should be sent to utoledo.president@edexsearch.com .