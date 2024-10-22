Analysis: How Toledo football can beat Bowling Green in 2024 matchup

The two most recent editions of the Battle of I-75 are among the most thrilling in the storied rivalry’s history.

In 2022, Toledo and Bowling Green each scored a touchdown in the final minute, with BGSU scoring the game-winner in the closing seconds to upset the Rockets in the Glass Bowl.

The Falcons nearly made it two in a row last year, parting ways with an 18-point third-quarter lead. UT speedster Jacquez Stuart scored on a 59-yard catch-and-run in the final minutes to complete the comeback.

Is Chapter 3 coming Saturday?

If it were up to Toledo coach Jason Candle, he’d prefer less excitement and a bigger margin of victory. But he’ll take a last-second field goal as long as the Rockets win.

“This is a game that means so much to northwest Ohio, the city of Toledo, and to Bowling Green,” Candle said. “Looking forward to a great game. Hopefully this is a sold-out, packed environment for both schools to enjoy the pageantry of college football [and] what college football should look like on a Saturday afternoon.”

With no divisions and each team fashioning a conference loss already, Saturday’s meeting will act as an elimination game of sorts for the Mid-American Conference championship.

Here are three keys for the Rockets:

The offensive line cannot be a negative storyline

The Rockets rank 111th in rushing offense and have allowed way too many sacks (11) and tackles for loss (31). There’s no question that the line is a weakness. But moments of optimism do exist.

Toledo schemed up Mississippi State with a line of mostly backups because of injuries. Last week, the Rockets finally found some success in the run game. The run blocking and pass blocking grades on Pro Football Focus were at their highest since the Duquesne game.

: Bowling Green (3-4) at Toledo (5-2): Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: ESPN+: Updates and analysis will be published throughout the game at

“I think that they had to block a really tough front,” Candle said. “I mean, there’s some big bodies from Northern that have wreaked havoc the last few weeks, and they did a good job keeping [Skyler Gill-Howard] in check. He’s an explosive player that gets on edges of blocks consistently and he’s really good with his hands. They have really great length at defensive end and the linebackers are good players.”

If UT can find consistent room on the ground, Saturday might be the time. Bowling Green ranks 109th in rushing defense, giving up nearly five yards per carry and 178.7 rushing yards per game. The Falcons can get after the quarterback, however, as evidenced by their 19 sacks.

The Rockets don’t need to run for 175 yards. What they need out of their offensive line is pass protection and the ability to run the football if needed, especially in short-yardage situations. Toledo has been abysmal on third and fourth down because the line cannot block for one or two yards.

“You always wanna try to run the football with equal hats, and I thought for the most part we were able to do that [against Northern Illinois],” Candle said. “Connor [Walendzak] ran really hard. Sevaughn Clark ran really hard, got some tough extra yardage after contact that I think were kind of tone setters for the game. Can you build on those, and can you take those into this week and build some trajectory off of that? I hope so.”

Don’t let Harold Fannin, Jr., get loose

The potent BGSU tight end is one of the highest-graded players in the country by PFF. His production and efficiency are off the charts — 60 receptions, 873 yards, five touchdowns. Fannin has only been held below 65 yards once this season.

“He’s a great player,” UT safety Maxen Hook said. “I really enjoy it because it’s another great player that stayed in the MAC and keeps the MAC competitive. It’s a guy that definitely could have gone somewhere else and played, but he’s at BG. He’s one of the best tight ends in the country. It’s just a huge opportunity for our defense to go out there and put a good game plan together to hopefully slow him down a little bit.”

So what is the plan to stop the 6-foot-4, 230-pound future NFL draft pick? Well, there isn’t one. Toledo isn’t going to stop him. That’s virtually impossible. But the Rockets can limit how much he impacts the game by simply tackling.

Fannin has an absurd 495 yards after the catch, an impossible number to comprehend. Perhaps UT is up to the challenge, as the Rockets rank in the top 50 nationally in tackling, according to PFF. Hook and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren consistently grade out near the top of the country in total tackles and their prowess at getting people on the turf.

Last year, Fannin torched the Rockets for five receptions, 89 yards, and two touchdowns.

“We’ve got to go pressure the quarterback, get him on the ground, and make it tough for him to make those passes to [Fannin],” UT defensive lineman Martez Poynter said.

Protect the football

Noting that avoiding turnovers increases the likelihood of winning a football game sounds like unimaginative analysis. Obviously, if one team doesn’t give the other team the ball, it has a better chance to win. It’s especially true with Toledo.

In the Rockets’ two losses this season, they have turned the ball over six times — four against Western Kentucky and two against Buffalo.

“Look at last week, we had zero turnovers on offense, and we won that game,” quarterback Tucker Gleason said. “John Alan will tell you he didn’t play the best on offense, but he did what he needed to do to win the football game. And that was not turn the ball over. He did a great job of that.”

Toledo’s quarterback situation is uncertain, with clarity not expected until the first series Saturday.

Bowling Green has not been stellar at creating turnovers, flipping possession just five times in seven games. Only six teams have forced fewer turnovers.